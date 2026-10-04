Bach to Balance

After 34-year-old Shilpi Saraswat gave birth to her daughter, her days began to look gloomy. Frustration and anger crept in, along with an unsettling realisation that something was not quite right. She was experiencing postpartum anxiety. On a visit to a doctor, she got to know about Bach Flower Therapy and decided to give it a shot. “I have always been wary of taking medicines, and opted for the therapy as it was non-invasive and devoid of any side effects,” she says. Barely a week into her new treatment, Saraswat claims, she experienced an elevated sense of emotional wellbeing. But what is Bach Flower Therapy? And can it help anyone deal with anxiety or mental health?

First things first, Bach Flower Therapy is not new. Developed in 1930s England by Dr Edward Bach, it uses highly diluted flower extracts. Practitioners claim the extracts can help address emotional distress and restore emotional equilibrium. Based on the belief that emotional imbalances can affect overall wellbeing, the practice comprises 38 remedies, each associated with a particular emotional state—from fear, loneliness and lack of focus to stress, anxiety and depression. Some practitioners also use them for concerns such as trauma and addiction.