Take It Step by Step

Why might it help with balance?

 Conventional walking moves relatively quickly through the single-leg phase.

 Tai Chi walking deliberately slows this transition, giving the body more time to make small corrections.

 It therefore challenges proprioception—the body’s awareness of where it is in space.

 It also trains single-leg stability and controlled weight transfer.

What does science say?

Research on Tai Chi as a broader practice, rather than specifically on the newer Tai Chi walking routines circulating online, provides most of the evidence.

A 2024 meta-analysis of 28 studies involving around 2,000 healthy older adults found improvements in several measures of balance and functional mobility, including the Timed Up and Go test, functional reach, Berg Balance Scale and single-leg standing.

A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of eight randomised controlled trials involving 729 adults with chronic low back pain found that Tai Chi and Qigong were associated with reductions in pain and disability.

The evidence should nevertheless be interpreted carefully: findings on Tai Chi cannot automatically be applied to every form of Tai Chi walking.

The mindfulness factor