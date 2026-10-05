Childhood cancers have better cure rate

Nandini (name changed) was diagnosed with acute leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2023 when she was just 17 years old. Her parents were hesitant to pursue treatment because they were concerned about side effects and her future after receiving cancer therapy at a young age. However, the girl from Karnataka was determined to fight the battle bravely.

Despite facing multiple social and logistical challenges, she completed seven months of intensive therapy, returned home, and has now completed Class 12 and her therapy. Today, she is cancer-free and spreading the message of the curability of blood cancer. Now, she is busy chasing her dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Also take the case of Ananya (name changed) from rural Karnataka, who presented with a large swelling in the abdomen in 2022 when she was three years old. Tests found she has a kidney tumour called Wilms tumour, a rare type of kidney cancer that mostly affects children under the age of five.

She underwent chemotherapy for six months to shrink her tumour, later underwent surgery, and a few cycles of chemotherapy to prevent tumour recurrence. She is cancer-free, off all medications, and vaccinated appropriately for her age. Back in school, she is now in Class 2 and living just like other children in her class.

Childhood cancer is curable if detected early and treated appropriately by a multidisciplinary team. “All childhood cancers combined have a cure rate of around 70-80% in our country,” said Dr Vasudeva Bhat K, HoD of paediatric oncology at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, who treated the two girls.

Each year, an estimated 4 lakh childhood cancer cases are reported globally. India records over 76,000. Around 17,000 children died of cancer in India in 2023, and South Asia accounts for nearly a fifth of the world’s childhood cancer deaths.

The types of cancer that occur in adults are different from the types of cancer that affect children. Adult cancers mainly originate in organs, whereas childhood cancers involve tissues such as the hematopoietic, lymphatic, central nervous system, muscles and bones.