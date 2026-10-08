What your skin needs if you're on a screen all day

Between work laptops, endless scrolling and the occasional late-night binge, most of us spend a large part of our day looking at a screen. And with blue light and skin health being talked about more and more, it is natural to wonder what all that screen time is doing to our skin.

While the dermatologists say there is no need to panic, two skin experts tell us about what screens actually do to your skin, what is really behind the problems we blame on them, and the easy fixes that can slot into the routine you already have.