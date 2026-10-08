What your skin needs if you're on a screen all day

Between work laptops, endless scrolling and the occasional late-night binge, most of us spend a large part of our day looking at a screen. And with blue light and skin health being talked about more and more, it is natural to wonder what all that screen time is doing to our skin.
While the dermatologists say there is no need to panic, two skin experts tell us about what screens actually do to your skin, what is really behind the problems we blame on them, and the easy fixes that can slot into the routine you already have.
It is not just the phone
Phones, laptops and tablets are now part of almost every aspect of everyday life. "Our relationship with screens has been profoundly transformed," says Dr. Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer, Clinikally. "While blue light and skin health concerns are being discussed more and more, it is important to distinguish between established evidence and emerging research," she adds.
"The biggest issue is not necessarily that your phone is directly damaging your skin," Dr. Sarkar says, adding that it is the lifestyle too, where we all tend to have very long screen times. "Long hours in front of screens usually mean less sleep, more stress, less physical activity and disturbed daily routines," according to Dr. Sarkar.
What about blue light?
"Blue light is a light that is visible," Dr. Sarkar says. Unlike ultraviolet radiation, she says, it does not cause the same type of direct damage to DNA. "However, studies have demonstrated that visible light, particularly at certain wavelengths, can contribute to pigmentation in some individuals, particularly affecting those prone to hyperpigmentation" she adds.
Why sleep matters more than any serum
Scrolling late at night may delay sleep and disrupt sleep patterns & sleep quality. "Poor sleep has been associated with impaired skin barrier function, increased inflammation and changes in the skin's capacity to repair itself," Dr. Sarkar explains.
"I see patients all the time spending money on expensive skin care products and ignoring something much simpler: sleep," she says. "If you are chronically sleep deprived and stressed, no serum is going to fix the root of the problem," Dr. Sarkar adds.
Stress can show up on your skin
According to Dr. Sarkar, persistent stress may affect inflammatory pathways and hormonal signaling. She says that clinically, this might align with aggravated acne, heightened sensitivity, outbreaks of inflammatory skin issues and for certain individuals, more hair loss. "The skin reacts significantly to changes occurring in other parts of the body," she says, adding that stress may not be the root of all skin issues, but it can definitely affect the way certain conditions develop.
Sunscreen still comes first, even indoors
What can you actually do to protect your skin if you spend most of your day in front of a screen?
"First, sunscreen. Even if you are working from home or spending the entire day inside an office," Dr. Geetika Srivastava, Chief Dermatologist, Influennz Clinic says, adding that choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, particularly if you sit close to windows or get significant daylight exposure is a must.
According to her, don't look at SPF alone. “SPF primarily tells you about UVB protection," Dr. Srivastava says. "For someone who is prone to pigmentation, especially Indian skin, they need protection against UVA and visible light," she explains. "Tinted sunscreens containing iron oxides can be particularly useful because they offer better protection against visible light," she adds.
Keep your skin hydrated in air-conditioned offices
“Air-conditioned offices mean hours spent in a low-humidity environment, and your skin can start feeling dry, tight and dull," she explains, advising a good moisturiser for the face, neck and hands. “If the environment is particularly dry, a humidifier can help," she points out.
"One should not forget the smaller areas either. "Keep a lip balm on your desk. If your under-eye area tends to get dry, use a simple hydrating eye cream," Dr. Srivastava suggests. "A face mist can feel refreshing during the day, but think of it as an add-on, not a replacement for moisturiser," she says. "At night, you can add a hydrating sheet mask or sleeping mask occasionally if your skin enjoys that extra hydration. You certainly don't need one every night," she adds.
Wipe down your phone
"When we talk about the phone itself, regular phone interaction with the face can transfer oils, sweat, cosmetics, and environmental pollutants," Dr. Sarkar says. "For those susceptible to acne, maintaining the cleanliness of the device and refraining from excessive touching of the face are easy preventive measures," she explains.
Dr. Srivastava agrees. "And finally, clean your phone screen. Oil, makeup and grime accumulate on it throughout the day and then the same screen repeatedly touches your face," she says. "Wipe it regularly, particularly if you are acne-prone," she advises.
Don’t fear the screens now
In a growing digital age, protecting your skin also involves caring for the individual beneath it.
“The connection between technology and skin health is more complex than merely questioning if screens are 'harmful' to the skin," Dr. Sarkar says. "Your skin reveals more than just what you apply to it. It also mirrors your sleep, stress, surroundings, and everyday habits," she says.
The idea isn't to be scared of screens. Most of us cannot avoid them anyway. Just make your skincare work around your lifestyle rather than expecting your lifestyle to work around your skincare.