Childhood cancer: Early signs parents shouldn’t ignore in children

Children get tired, fall sick and complain of aches all the time, and most of the time there is a simple, treatable reason behind it. For parents, though, it can be hard to know when a lingering symptom is just part of growing up and when it deserves a closer look.

We spoke to two doctors about the everyday signs worth noticing, the misconceptions around childhood cancer, what routine blood tests can and cannot tell us, and when it makes sense to see a pediatrician. Their message is a reassuring one, stay observant without becoming anxious.