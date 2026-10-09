Childhood cancer: Early signs parents shouldn’t ignore in children

Children get tired, fall sick and complain of aches all the time, and most of the time there is a simple, treatable reason behind it. For parents, though, it can be hard to know when a lingering symptom is just part of growing up and when it deserves a closer look.
We spoke to two doctors about the everyday signs worth noticing, the misconceptions around childhood cancer, what routine blood tests can and cannot tell us, and when it makes sense to see a pediatrician. Their message is a reassuring one, stay observant without becoming anxious.
Parents know their child best
“Parents know their children’s usual behaviour best, so noticing small changes can be a valuable part of keeping them healthy,” says Dr. (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine & Respiratory Services, ISIC Multispeciality. “Unusual tiredness, irritability, reduced interest in play, unexplained bruises, frequent infections or persistent bone or joint pain are signs worth discussing with a pediatrician if they continue or recur,” he explains.
In many cases, he says, these symptoms have common and treatable causes, and a timely medical assessment can provide reassurance. “Being observant and seeking advice when something feels different helps ensure that children receive the right support and care when they need it,” Dr. Dutta adds.
Common misconceptions about childhood cancer
“One common misconception is that childhood cancer always presents with a dramatic or obvious symptom,” says Dr. Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. “In reality, some early signs can resemble common childhood illnesses or even growing pains,” she explains.
“Persistent or unexplained fever, bone pain, a child limping or refusing to walk, unusual bruising, persistent headaches with vomiting, unexplained lumps or swelling, or changes in vision are worth discussing with a pediatrician if they continue,” Dr. Mahajan says.
Importantly, Dr. Mahajan says that these symptoms do not automatically mean cancer, and most children with such symptoms will have another explanation. “Their persistence, progression or occurrence in combination with other symptoms simply helps doctors decide when further evaluation may be useful,” according to her.
Another important point she makes for parents is that most childhood cancers cannot be attributed to anything a parent did or did not do.
What routine blood tests can and cannot tell you
“Routine blood tests can be a useful first step in understanding a child’s health and may sometimes highlight changes that need a closer look,” Dr. Mahajan says. “Low haemoglobin, variations in white blood cell counts or platelet levels can have several causes, many of which are temporary or treatable,” she explains.
According to her, if these changes persist or occur alongside symptoms such as prolonged fever, unusual tiredness, recurrent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, a pediatrician may recommend further evaluation.
“What matters is looking at the overall pattern rather than focusing on one isolated result,” she says, adding that a blood test alone does not diagnose childhood cancer,” Dr. Mahajan clarifies. “Timely evaluation simply helps doctors understand the cause and determine whether any further assessment is needed,” she adds.
Why symptoms that come and go still matter
Children can have symptoms that come and go, and an occasional episode is often part of growing up and everyday childhood illnesses. But, Dr. Dutta says, when a similar pattern keeps returning, noting when the symptoms occur and how they affect the child can help doctors understand the underlying cause.
“This does not mean that a serious condition is present; rather, keeping track of recurring symptoms gives parents and doctors a clearer picture and an opportunity to address concerns early,” Dr. Dutta clarifies. “If symptoms become more frequent, worsen or begin affecting the child’s routine, a consultation can help provide clarity, reassurance and appropriate care,” he adds.
When to see a paediatrician or specialist
“Parents should consider a medical evaluation when a symptom is persistent, unusual or recurrent, particularly when several symptoms occur together,” Dr. Mahajan says. “A child who is unusually tired, repeatedly unwell, develops unexplained bruising, persistent pain or a new lump can benefit from a proper assessment,” she advises.
“A pediatrician can evaluate the child, provide reassurance where appropriate and decide whether any further investigations are needed,” Dr. Mahajan explains. “If specialist evaluation is recommended, it allows the child to receive the right expertise at the right time,” she says.
The important message for parents is to stay observant without becoming anxious. Early evaluation can provide reassurance, identify treatable conditions and, when specialist care is needed, help children receive it at the earliest appropriate stage.