Late dinners are common, but are they a problem?

Between long working hours, traffic-clogged commutes and one more episode before bed, dinner is slipping later and later for many urban Indians. It is easy to dismiss this off as just how life is these days, and doctors agree that an occasional late meal is nothing to lose sleep over.

But when a heavy dinner close to bedtime becomes an everyday routine, it can slowly add up. However, fixing it does not mean you have to overhaul your schedule. Experts tell us why the timing of dinner matters for blood sugar and long-term health, and the small, practical tweaks that make a real difference.