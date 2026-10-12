Flu shots do not end with childhood

India is experiencing a seasonal surge in influenza cases, with a higher number of cases reported in states and major cities, including Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. As older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions (like diabetes, heart disease, or lung illness) face a higher risk of severe complications, doctors are recommending that they get the annual flu shot.
The Association of Physicians of India (API), along with 23 national and regional medical bodies, formed a consensus on guidelines in 2026, formally recommending annual influenza vaccination as a core preventative measure for adults, particularly high-risk groups and older populations.
Flu vaccines can prevent complications and deaths from an influenza virus infection, said Dr Sunny P Orathel, pulmonologist and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi chapter. "Several hospitals now have vaccination clinics. Many elderly people are now getting flu shots. Elderly people, along with people with diabetes, cancer, kidney, and liver diseases, should get the flu shot. Because people with lifestyle diseases and chronic diseases have comparatively low immunity, it is recommended that such patients get the shot. Getting flu shots may not prevent the occurrence of fever. However, it can prevent complications and deaths from influenza and other communicable diseases," he said.
Because the influenza strain changes almost every year, people get flu vaccines annually. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, both seasonal influenza and avian influenza (in wild birds and poultry) have been widely reported. Influenza viruses are constantly changing and can infect both humans and animals. Influenza viruses have several types (A, B, and C) and subtypes.
According to Dr Sunny, the latest pneumococcal vaccine needs to be administered only once. "Earlier, elderly people had to be administered it once every five years. Now, with the latest vaccines available, one dose is enough," he said.
"Vaccination is an indispensable preventive strategy against influenza, specifically for individuals who live with or care for high-risk individuals, older adults (>50 years), pregnant women, children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions," states the study 'Clinical practice guidelines 2019: Indian consensus-based recommendations on influenza vaccination in adults,' published in 2020.
The study also stated that there are variations in the peak influenza season across various parts of the country. It recommended influenza vaccination from September to October for cities with temperate seasonality and April–May for cities with the peak monsoon season in July–September.
The immune system undergoes a progressive natural weakening in a person when they cross the age of 50. Add to it the waning effect of vaccines administered during childhood in the absence of boosters over the decades. This makes it harder for the body to fight off brand-new infections or respond robustly to older, traditional vaccines. To counter immunosenescence, vaccine technology has evolved as scientists now utilise specialised platforms to trigger strong immune responses even in older adults.
"As resistance to infection is declining, the chances of getting infected are much higher compared to previous years. Within days or weeks, any infection can travel and spread. The ease of spread of infection is an issue as many zoonotic diseases, Nipah, Zika, and monkeypox, are being reported. Also, almost everyone has liver disorders, obesity, COPD, and diabetes. So classification of vaccines in different age groups remains crucial, as the need for vaccines is different," said Dr K K Purushothaman, a public health expert based in Kerala.
He added that vaccination coverage in adults is alarmingly low at only 1.5%-2%. “The youth, middle-aged people, and elderly people, as well as health workers, should be protected from communicable diseases. The need for vaccines in different age groups is different. In senior citizens, there is a need for vaccines to prevent end-stage complications. For youth and middle-aged people, it is related to lifestyle, migration, and movement," he highlighted.
According to Dr Sunny, Covid-19 has spread awareness on vaccination in adults. "Elderly people and patients with lifestyle diseases often approach us seeking vaccination. People are not reluctant to get vaccines. However, we need to create more awareness among the public about adult vaccination," he added.