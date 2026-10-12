Flu shots do not end with childhood

India is experiencing a seasonal surge in influenza cases, with a higher number of cases reported in states and major cities, including Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. As older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions (like diabetes, heart disease, or lung illness) face a higher risk of severe complications, doctors are recommending that they get the annual flu shot.

The Association of Physicians of India (API), along with 23 national and regional medical bodies, formed a consensus on guidelines in 2026, formally recommending annual influenza vaccination as a core preventative measure for adults, particularly high-risk groups and older populations.

Flu vaccines can prevent complications and deaths from an influenza virus infection, said Dr Sunny P Orathel, pulmonologist and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi chapter. "Several hospitals now have vaccination clinics. Many elderly people are now getting flu shots. Elderly people, along with people with diabetes, cancer, kidney, and liver diseases, should get the flu shot. Because people with lifestyle diseases and chronic diseases have comparatively low immunity, it is recommended that such patients get the shot. Getting flu shots may not prevent the occurrence of fever. However, it can prevent complications and deaths from influenza and other communicable diseases," he said.

Because the influenza strain changes almost every year, people get flu vaccines annually. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in India, both seasonal influenza and avian influenza (in wild birds and poultry) have been widely reported. Influenza viruses are constantly changing and can infect both humans and animals. Influenza viruses have several types (A, B, and C) and subtypes.