Flu shots: Missed a dose? No need to restart

If a child misses a scheduled vaccination dose, there is no need to start the vaccination schedule from the beginning as the body’s immune system never forgets, says Dr Naveen Thacker, executive director of International Paediatric Association (IPA), in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:
Why are vaccines during childhood important?
Childhood vaccines are important because they protect children from life-threatening preventable diseases. Vaccines stop dangerous diseases like polio, measles, and whooping cough and prevent permanent disabilities, brain damage, hearing loss, and death. DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), and polio (OPV, IPV) are the common vaccines for children. They reduce the spread of infections and also protect the wider community, including those who are not vaccinated.
Are parents delaying or skipping vaccines? What are the main reasons?
Some parents are particularly delaying and skipping some vaccines, mainly because of the concerns over side effects. Myths and misinformation play a major role in vaccine hesitancy. There are many myths about some vaccines, like MMR causing autism, polio vaccines causing infertility, etc. We need trusted messengers like health care professionals to talk about these and build public trust to increase vaccine confidence. The government has to do more to improve digital literacy and take legal action against those who spread misinformation.
If a child has missed several vaccine doses, should the vaccination schedule be restarted?
There is no need to restart the vaccination schedule from the beginning. Continue with the doses if the child is partially immunised. The body’s immune system never forgets. Vaccines, if missed, can be given as appropriate for the child’s age.
Do you see a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases because of gaps in immunisation?
Yes. When vaccination coverage falls, diseases such as measles, diphtheria, and whooping cough can return. We are seeing a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases in pockets where children with low immunisation are high. Mostly, these are underserved, marginalised communities with multiple deprivations.
What are the consequences on public health if vaccination rates fall?
Fall in vaccination rates will open the doors for outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases (VPD), which are infectious illnesses caused by viruses or bacteria that can be prevented through the use of safe and effective vaccines. The rising numbers will put pressure on the health care systems, increasing mortality and morbidity. This will result in loss of productive and learning years, and ultimately stop the progress of a healthy nation.