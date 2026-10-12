Flu shots: Missed a dose? No need to restart

If a child misses a scheduled vaccination dose, there is no need to start the vaccination schedule from the beginning as the body’s immune system never forgets, says Dr Naveen Thacker, executive director of International Paediatric Association (IPA), in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Why are vaccines during childhood important?

Childhood vaccines are important because they protect children from life-threatening preventable diseases. Vaccines stop dangerous diseases like polio, measles, and whooping cough and prevent permanent disabilities, brain damage, hearing loss, and death. DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), and polio (OPV, IPV) are the common vaccines for children. They reduce the spread of infections and also protect the wider community, including those who are not vaccinated.

Are parents delaying or skipping vaccines? What are the main reasons?

Some parents are particularly delaying and skipping some vaccines, mainly because of the concerns over side effects. Myths and misinformation play a major role in vaccine hesitancy. There are many myths about some vaccines, like MMR causing autism, polio vaccines causing infertility, etc. We need trusted messengers like health care professionals to talk about these and build public trust to increase vaccine confidence. The government has to do more to improve digital literacy and take legal action against those who spread misinformation.