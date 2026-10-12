Kidney stones: how they form, and do men and women get them differently?

Kidney stones are one of those health problems many people only learn about when the pain hits. Often, the first sign is a sudden, severe ache in the back or side that sends people rushing to a doctor. Behind that pain is a process that can quietly build up over time, long before any symptoms show.
There is also a common belief that kidney stones are mostly a man's problem. We spoke to two nephrologists about how stones form, what raises the risk, whether men and women are affected differently, and when the pain or symptoms should not be ignored.
How kidney stones form
"Kidney stones form when the urine contains more stone-forming substances than the available fluid can dilute, or when substances that normally prevent crystal formation are insufficient," says Dr. Vikram Kalra, Consultant - Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. These crystals, he says, may remain tiny and pass unnoticed, but they can gradually accumulate and grow into stones.
Describing it further, Dr. Umesh Gupta, Director and HOD, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, says that kidney stones develop when minerals and salts in the urine, such as calcium, oxalate, and uric acid, become highly concentrated and form crystals. "Over time, these crystals can grow into stones," Dr. Gupta adds.
What raises the risk and the symptoms to look out for
According to the experts, dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake is a major contributing factor, while excessive salt intake, certain dietary patterns, recurrent urinary infections, some metabolic conditions, and inherited predispositions can also influence stone formation.
"Symptoms depend on the stone's size and location, and some individuals experience no discomfort until the stone obstructs the urinary tract," Dr. Kalra says.
Some more common symptoms, as per Dr. Gupta, includes severe pain in the back or side, pain while urinating, blood in the urine, nausea, and vomiting. "However, smaller stones may not cause noticeable symptoms until they move within the urinary tract," he reiterates.
Do men and women develop kidney stones differently?
"Although the basic process of stone formation is similar in both sexes, the likelihood of developing stones and the contributing factors may differ," Dr. Kalra says.
Agreeing to the age-old saying, Dr. Gupta says that men are more prone to it. However, the gap has narrowed in recent years, and the differences in body metabolism, dietary habits and underlying medical conditions may contribute to these patterns.
In women, Dr. Kalra says, pregnancy can also alter urinary chemistry and increase the risk of stone-related complications, while hormonal and metabolic factors may also play a role.
How to prevent kidney stones
"Prevention should focus on adequate hydration, reduced sodium intake, and a balanced diet," Dr. Kalra says. "Recurrent cases require medical assessment to identify the stone composition and tailor treatment," he adds.
"Fever accompanying suspected kidney stones, severe pain, or difficulty urinating requires urgent medical evaluation," he cautions.
Kidney stones may start silently, but they don’t have to catch you off guard. Drinking enough water, keeping an eye on salt, and eating a balanced diet go a long way in keeping them at bay, for men and women alike. And if you notice severe pain, fever, blood in the urine or trouble passing urine, don’t wait it out. Getting checked early can make all the difference.