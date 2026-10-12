Kidney stones: how they form, and do men and women get them differently?

What raises the risk and the symptoms to look out for

According to the experts, dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake is a major contributing factor, while excessive salt intake, certain dietary patterns, recurrent urinary infections, some metabolic conditions, and inherited predispositions can also influence stone formation.

"Symptoms depend on the stone's size and location, and some individuals experience no discomfort until the stone obstructs the urinary tract," Dr. Kalra says.

Some more common symptoms, as per Dr. Gupta, includes severe pain in the back or side, pain while urinating, blood in the urine, nausea, and vomiting. "However, smaller stones may not cause noticeable symptoms until they move within the urinary tract," he reiterates.