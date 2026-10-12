Misinformation, cost remain hurdles to total vaccination in kids

Diseases that once claimed young lives and left children with lifelong complications have become less common, thanks to childhood vaccination. However, health experts believe misinformation, gaps in awareness and the cost of certain vaccines remain barriers to comprehensive protection.

According to Dr Tonny Paul Mampilly, HoD and senior consultant in paediatrics and neonatology at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, vaccination in children is one of the success stories in paediatrics. "It is one of the cornerstones in preventing morbidity and mortality. Some two or three decades ago, every month we used to see meningitis and bad pneumonia cases. Nowadays, we don't see any meningitis or bad pneumonia. Vaccination among children is a success story. A lot of childhood mortality and morbidity was prevented with vaccination," he said.

"The aim of childhood vaccination is to prevent major killer diseases among children. If these diseases occur in children, they can cause major morbidity and mortality. Diseases like TB meningitis can cause developmental delays and permanent morbidities," said Dr Gopika Sekhar R, senior consultant at Ananthapuri Hospitals.