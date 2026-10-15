Ageing doesn’t have to slow your knees down, here’s what helps

Knee pain is often brushed off as a part of getting older, or blamed entirely on a few extra kilos. The truth, however, is a little more complicated, and understanding it can help you protect your knees at any age.
We spoke to an orthopaedic surgeon and a rheumatologist about how body weight and ageing affect the knees, what else plays a role, and which habits can keep joints moving well for longer.
How body weight affects your knees
“Although body weight is acknowledged as an important element in determining the health of the knees, the impact it has will vary according to factors such as a person’s age, muscle capacity, activity level as well as any health issues that may exist at an earlier stage,” says Dr. Sushil Sharma, Sr. Consultant (Joint & Knee Replacement Surgeon), Kailash Hospital, Noida.
“Carrying excessive weight will apply more pressure on the knees during regular daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, and standing up,” he explains, adding that this increased pressure may cause pain and even result in more severe conditions like osteoarthritis over time.
Dr. Anu Darbar, Senior Consultant - Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Paras Health, Gurugram, makes a similar point. “Body weight is an important factor because excess weight increases the load on the knees during daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs and standing,” she says. “Over time, this additional pressure may contribute to joint discomfort and increase the risk of osteoarthritis,” Dr. Darbar explains.
What ageing does to the joints
“As we age, our knee joints undergo natural changes that can affect flexibility, movement and overall joint health,” Dr. Darbar says.
According to Dr. Sharma, older age can affect the health of the knee because muscle strength and joint health can deteriorate with the passage of time. “The quadriceps are the muscles situated in the front of the thighs, which means weakened quadriceps can lead to the knee being less stable and overall functional abilities may be negatively affected,” he explains.
It’s not just weight and age
However, knee health is influenced by several factors, including age, genetics, previous injuries, muscle strength and activity levels.
“Consequently, maintenance of the knee health involves more than ensuring ideal weight,” Dr. Sharma says.
Habits that keep your knees healthy
“Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce unnecessary stress on the joints and support mobility,” Dr. Darbar says. A balanced diet, regular physical activity and exercises suited to an individual’s age and fitness level, she says, can play an important role in keeping the knees healthy.
Specifically, low-impact activities such as swimming or cycling help to increase muscle strength and improve mobility and health of joints,” Dr. Sharma says. “With respect to overweight people, it is of great importance to lose weight gradually; otherwise, the knees will still suffer from pressure,” he advises.
Don’t dismiss persistent knee pain
It is vital to mention that knee pain cannot be explained simply by old age or being overweight, as there are many other possibilities requiring doctor’s attention.
“Persistent pain, stiffness or swelling should not be dismissed as a normal part of ageing,” Dr. Darbar says. “Early medical assessment can help identify the cause and guide appropriate treatment to maintain movement and quality of life,” she concludes.
Your knees carry you through every step of the day, and looking after them takes more than watching the weighing scale. Staying active with low-impact exercise, keeping muscles strong and shedding extra weight gradually can all help. And if pain, stiffness or swelling sticks around, get it checked rather than putting it down to age.