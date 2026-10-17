Before you book that glow drip, read what experts have to say

Picture a wedding next week, or a big event coming up, and the promise of brighter, more even skin after just one visit. It’s easy to see why “glow drips”, the IV vitamin and glutathione infusions splashed across social media, have become so popular.
But before you roll up your sleeve, it is worth knowing what these drips can actually do, and what they can't. We spoke to two dermatologists about the claims, the risks, and why figuring out your skin concern first, along with the basics, is often the smarter way to a healthy glow.
What can glow drips really do?
Getting a better skin tone just from one visit or few IV drips sounds very appealing, particularly when one is attending a wedding or there is any event coming up soon. “... ‘Glow drips’ have been getting more popular both on the menu of beauty salons and on social media platforms,” says Dr. Surya S, Consultant – Dermatology, Sparsh Hospital, Hennur Road. “These involve the injection of nutrients straight to one’s blood system,” Dr. Surya says.
“There are indeed some cases in which intravenous fluids can be prescribed, for example, as treatments for dehydration and as means to deliver nutrients in situations where they cannot be delivered properly through other means,” she says. However, she says, this does not mean that their efficacy in cosmetic procedures among healthy individuals has been proven.
“There is no evidence to suggest that vitamin drips contribute to long-term skin benefits,” she clarifies.
On glutathione, an antioxidant the body makes and one that is commonly used in skin whitening treatment, Dr. Surya says “there is no substantial proof of its efficacy and the proper dose needed when given via the intravenous route.” “Rapid access to the bloodstream does not equate to effective use for skin whitening,” she cautions.
According to Dr. Dhananjay Singh, Consultant Dermatologist, DIOSA Healthcare, it is difficult to make a blanket statement about IV therapy.
“An IV drip delivers a particular formulation through a vein. What goes into that formulation can differ from one treatment to another, as can the amount given and the reason for offering it,” he says, adding that what may be offered as a wellness treatment to one person may not necessarily be appropriate for another.
Where the risks begin
Unlike topical products and their slow side effects on the skin, IV infusion requires the injection of a needle into a vein, making it highly and instantly reactive. “The complications include bruising, pain, infections, and irritation of veins,” Dr. Surya says, cautioning that the ingredients might lead to an allergic reaction; meanwhile, contaminated formulations are very dangerous when they get into the blood directly.
“In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has even cautioned against using glutathione that is meant for dietary supplements to prepare injectables,” Dr. Surya adds.
She further shares that there is also the risk depending on the composition of the supplement as well as the individual taking it. “High dosage intravenous administration of vitamin C is risky among individuals who have kidney problems, have a tendency of developing kidney stones or G6PD deficiency, which is a medical condition that affects the red blood cells,” she explains.
Too much fluids can lead to complications like electrolyte imbalance it seems.
Red flags and shortcuts to skip
“Do not engage in self-administration, or purchase injections from unlicensed practitioners or the internet,” Dr. Surya cautions. “Be skeptical about any guarantees made by such procedures for perfect and permanent whitening, longevity, and certain whitening levels,” she says.
“You should not schedule an appointment due to the offer of any packages,” Dr. Surya adds. “The failure to attend to symptoms such as breathing problems, swollen faces, chest pain, loss of consciousness, fever, and shivers should never be an option while giving injections,” she warns.
“An IV drip should not be chosen simply because it is popular on social media or is promoted with an attractive skin-related promise,” Dr. Singh says. “Terms used in beauty and wellness marketing can sound convincing, but they do not tell you everything about what is actually being administered,” he explains.
Put skin health first
“The following are the key components of skincare: cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreen, proper diet and hydration and sleep,” Dr. Surya says, adding that the main thing to be kept in mind is all IV drips / glow drips give you results which are temporary and such treatments require long term maintenance. “So consult your dermatologist first before seeking any treatments,” she advises.
“For skin concerns in particular, there is no substitute for understanding what the concern actually is,” Dr. Singh says. “A dermatologist can help put the available options into perspective rather than treating every new wellness trend as a universal solution,” he explains.
The skin doesn’t require a lighter colour to be beautiful and the cosmetic advantage shouldn’t override medical precautions. As IV therapy continues to attract attention, the simplest approach is to be curious, ask questions and make sure you know what you are agreeing to before the infusion begins.