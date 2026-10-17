Before you book that glow drip, read what experts have to say

What can glow drips really do?

Getting a better skin tone just from one visit or few IV drips sounds very appealing, particularly when one is attending a wedding or there is any event coming up soon. “... ‘Glow drips’ have been getting more popular both on the menu of beauty salons and on social media platforms,” says Dr. Surya S, Consultant – Dermatology, Sparsh Hospital, Hennur Road. “These involve the injection of nutrients straight to one’s blood system,” Dr. Surya says.

“There are indeed some cases in which intravenous fluids can be prescribed, for example, as treatments for dehydration and as means to deliver nutrients in situations where they cannot be delivered properly through other means,” she says. However, she says, this does not mean that their efficacy in cosmetic procedures among healthy individuals has been proven.