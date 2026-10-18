The Four-minute Fitness Fix

Tabata, the Japanese-born workout format built on short bursts of intense exercise, is slaying the fitness scene. Its appeal is easy to understand: when time is scarce, a workout that promises to pack serious effort into just a few minutes sounds almost too good to pass up. Fitness studios, trainers, and social-media workouts are giving the format a contemporary makeover, adapting its signature 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off rhythm for everything from bodyweight squats and lunges to mountain climbers and burpees.
What is Tabata?
Developed by Japanese exercise scientist Izumi Tabata, the original protocol alternates 20 seconds of very high-intensity exercise with 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times
One complete round takes just four minutes
While Tabata falls under the broader HIIT umbrella, not every 20:10 workout technically qualifies as the original Tabata protocol
Why does it work?
The short intervals push the body to work hard while keeping recovery periods brief
It can improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance and overall conditioning
Its biggest draw is efficiency: you can get a demanding workout without committing to a long gym session
However, four minutes of Tabata isn’t a magic weight-loss formula. It works best as part of a broader exercise routine
How to do Tabata at home
Begin with a 5-10-minute warm-up
Choose simple movements such as squats, lunges, jumping jacks or mountain climbers
Do 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest, for eight rounds
Beginners should reduce the intensity and prioritise form over speed
Start with low-impact variations if jumping feels uncomfortable
Cool down afterwards
Watch out for
Don’t confuse intensity with speed. Doing as many repetitions as possible isn’t useful if your form breaks down
High-impact moves can put additional stress on the knees, ankles and hips
Give your body enough recovery between intense sessions
And remember: more Tabata isn’t necessarily better. The format is demanding, and quality matters more than quantity
Who should avoid it?
People who are new to exercise should build a basic fitness foundation before attempting all-out intervals
Anyone with heart or blood-pressure problems, significant joint issues or another medical condition should seek medical advice before starting high-intensity exercise
Those recovering from injury should also opt for a lower-impact programme until cleared to exercise intensely