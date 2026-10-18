The Four-minute Fitness Fix

Tabata, the Japanese-born workout format built on short bursts of intense exercise, is slaying the fitness scene. Its appeal is easy to understand: when time is scarce, a workout that promises to pack serious effort into just a few minutes sounds almost too good to pass up. Fitness studios, trainers, and social-media workouts are giving the format a contemporary makeover, adapting its signature 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off rhythm for everything from bodyweight squats and lunges to mountain climbers and burpees.

What is Tabata?

Developed by Japanese exercise scientist Izumi Tabata, the original protocol alternates 20 seconds of very high-intensity exercise with 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times

One complete round takes just four minutes

While Tabata falls under the broader HIIT umbrella, not every 20:10 workout technically qualifies as the original Tabata protocol

Why does it work?