Health

The Four-minute Fitness Fix

With Tabata, a few minutes can pack quite a punch
The Four-minute Fitness Fix
robuart
Medha Dutta Yadav
Updated on
2 min read

Tabata, the Japanese-born workout format built on short bursts of intense exercise, is slaying the fitness scene. Its appeal is easy to understand: when time is scarce, a workout that promises to pack serious effort into just a few minutes sounds almost too good to pass up. Fitness studios, trainers, and social-media workouts are giving the format a contemporary makeover, adapting its signature 20-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off rhythm for everything from bodyweight squats and lunges to mountain climbers and burpees.

What is Tabata?

  • Developed by Japanese exercise scientist Izumi Tabata, the original protocol alternates 20 seconds of very high-intensity exercise with 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times

  • One complete round takes just four minutes

  • While Tabata falls under the broader HIIT umbrella, not every 20:10 workout technically qualifies as the original Tabata protocol

Why does it work?

  •  The short intervals push the body to work hard while keeping recovery periods brief

  •  It can improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance and overall conditioning

  •  Its biggest draw is efficiency: you can get a demanding workout without committing to a long gym session

  •  However, four minutes of Tabata isn’t a magic weight-loss formula. It works best as part of a broader exercise routine

“The attraction of Tabata is its efficiency, but that doesn’t mean you have to push yourself to the absolute limit every time. The intensity should match your fitness level, and good technique should always come first.”
Rahul Bapat, fitness trainer, Mumbai

How to do Tabata at home

  •  Begin with a 5-10-minute warm-up

  • Choose simple movements such as squats, lunges, jumping jacks or mountain climbers

  • Do 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest, for eight rounds

  • Beginners should reduce the intensity and prioritise form over speed

  •  Start with low-impact variations if jumping feels uncomfortable

  •  Cool down afterwards

Watch out for

  • Don’t confuse intensity with speed. Doing as many repetitions as possible isn’t useful if your form breaks down

  • High-impact moves can put additional stress on the knees, ankles and hips

  • Give your body enough recovery between intense sessions

  • And remember: more Tabata isn’t necessarily better. The format is demanding, and quality matters more than quantity

“Tabata can be a useful addition to a workout routine, particularly for people who struggle to find time to exercise. But those four minutes work best when they complement strength training, regular movement and adequate recovery.”
Anand Bhargava, sports conditioning coach, Bengaluru

Who should avoid it?

  •  People who are new to exercise should build a basic fitness foundation before attempting all-out intervals

  •  Anyone with heart or blood-pressure problems, significant joint issues or another medical condition should seek medical advice before starting high-intensity exercise

  •  Those recovering from injury should also opt for a lower-impact programme until cleared to exercise intensely

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The New Indian Express
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