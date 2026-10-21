A blocked artery doesn’t always mean the operating table

Early signs that are easy to miss

"One of the biggest challenges is that the early symptoms of CAD are not always dramatic," Dr. Goyal says, adding that people may experience unusual tiredness, breathlessness while climbing stairs, discomfort in the chest, or a feeling of heaviness after walking.

Some people describe it as "gas, acidity, indigestion, or pressure rather than pain," he says, and the discomfort may spread to the arms, shoulders, back, neck or jaw. "Symptoms that repeatedly appear during physical exertion and improve with rest should never be ignored," Dr. Goyal says. Not every episode of acidity, he adds, is a heart problem, but persistent or recurring symptoms deserve proper medical evaluation.

Chest pain isn't always the first sign either. CAD can sometimes show up as "breathlessness, unexplained fatigue, reduced exercise capacity, sweating, nausea or discomfort in the upper abdomen," Dr. Goyal says. Women, older adults and people with diabetes may be more likely to have these less typical symptoms.