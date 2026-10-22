One mosquito and the look-alike fevers that arrive with the rains

When the rains arrive and water collects in pots, tyres and terraces, so do the mosquitoes. For many families in monsoon-hit cities like Chennai, the first sign of trouble is a fever that comes with body aches and a headache, and the first question is whether it’s dengue, chikungunya or something else.

That is a fair question, because all three are spread by the same mosquito and can look almost identical in the first few days. We spoke to doctors about the clues that help tell them apart, why only a blood test can settle it, what to do at home, and the warning signs that mean heading to the hospital the same day.