One mosquito and the look-alike fevers that arrive with the rains

When the rains arrive and water collects in pots, tyres and terraces, so do the mosquitoes. For many families in monsoon-hit cities like Chennai, the first sign of trouble is a fever that comes with body aches and a headache, and the first question is whether it’s dengue, chikungunya or something else.
That is a fair question, because all three are spread by the same mosquito and can look almost identical in the first few days. We spoke to doctors about the clues that help tell them apart, why only a blood test can settle it, what to do at home, and the warning signs that mean heading to the hospital the same day.
Why they are so hard to tell apart
During seasons when mosquito-borne infections are prevalent, dengue, chikungunya and Zika can be difficult to distinguish because they often begin with similar symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle pain and body aches. However, according to Dr. Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, certain clinical features can help doctors identify the likely infection.
Early days can be tricky. “Difference between Chikungunya and Zika in the first two days is hard to tell. Both Chikungunya and Zika come from the Aedes mosquito, the same one that spreads Dengue,” says Dr. Sushila Kataria, Vice Chairperson, Internal Medicine, Medanta Gurugram. “Dengue, chikungunya and Zika can look alike in the first few days, but Dengue is the one I worry about most, because platelets can drop quickly,” she adds.
Dengue: severe body aches and falling platelets
“Dengue may present with severe body aches, pain behind the eyes, a falling platelet count and, in some cases, warning signs such as abdominal pain, persistent vomiting or bleeding,” Dr. Tayal says.
“Early assessment is particularly important in suspected Dengue, as the risk of complications can increase around the time the fever begins to settle,” he cautions.
Chikungunya: the joints give it away
“With chikungunya, the joints give it away,” says Dr. Kataria. “The fever comes on suddenly and is usually quite high, and then the pain sets in, mostly in the wrists, fingers, knees and ankles,” she explains. “Patients tell me they can’t open a bottle or climb stairs. In some people the stiffness stays for weeks after the fever is gone,” Dr. Kataria says.
Dr. Tayal describes it in similar terms. “Chikungunya is more commonly associated with intense joint pain, swelling and stiffness, which may persist for weeks or even months after the fever subsides,” he says.
Zika: usually mild, but not for everyone
“Zika infection is often milder and may cause a characteristic rash, red eyes and joint pain, although many infected individuals experience few or no symptoms,” Dr. Tayal says.
“Most people barely have symptoms while others may get a mild fever, red eyes and an itchy rash,” says Dr. Kataria. “But if a woman is pregnant, it needs to be taken seriously, because the virus can affect the baby’s brain. Any pregnant woman with fever and rash should get tested without waiting,” she cautions.
Only a blood test can tell you which one it is
The key is not to rely on symptoms alone. “A patient’s travel history, local outbreak patterns, day of illness and clinical examination all guide the diagnostic approach,” Dr. Tayal explains, adding that laboratory tests, including appropriate molecular or antibody tests depending on the stage of infection, help confirm the diagnosis.
“Since the symptoms overlap, doctors rely on timing, symptom patterns and blood tests rather than guesswork,” Dr. Kataria says, advising that it is not a safe thing to guess which of the three one has, getting a blood test is.
What to do at home
According to the experts, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid painkillers like ibuprofen unless your doctor says so. Patients should avoid self-medication, particularly aspirin and ibuprofen until dengue has been ruled out, as these medicines can increase the risk of bleeding.
Timely diagnosis and appropriate monitoring are essential to prevent complications and ensure effective management.
When to head to the hospital the same day
“If there’s bleeding, constant vomiting or severe stomach pain, go to the hospital the same day,” Dr. Kataria says.
Dengue, chikungunya and Zika may look alike at the start, but one doesn’t have to stay clueless. If a fever and body aches show up during the rains, don’t wait it out or guess. Get a blood test, drink plenty of fluids and skip painkillers like ibuprofen unless your doctor says so. And if there is bleeding, constant vomiting or severe stomach pain, head to the hospital the same day.