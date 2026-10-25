Spot in the Midlife

At 40, Rhea, a homemaker in Delhi, thought she had left acne behind with her teenage years. Her skin had been relatively clear for years, and the occasional pimple barely registered. Then the breakouts returned, setting up camp around her chin and jawline. She switched cleansers, tried stronger spot treatments and scrutinised every skincare product, wondering what had gone wrong. The culprit could be her changing hormones rather than her bathroom cabinet. Welcome to midlife acne, the unwelcome comeback that proves pimples don't always fade with age. Hormonal fluctuations, stress, genetics and skincare choices can all trigger breakouts in adulthood. Rhea is hardly alone: a study of 2,895 women found clinical acne in 26 per cent of those aged 31-40 and 12 per cent of those aged 41-50. Clearly, acne doesn’t always know when it’s time to retire.

What is midlife acne?

Acne that persists beyond adolescence or appears for the first time in adulthood

 Commonly affects the chin, jawline and lower face, particularly in women

 May appear as inflamed pimples, whiteheads, blackheads or deeper, painful nodules

 Can flare periodically, often around menstruation or during hormonal transitions

 May coexist with dryness, sensitivity, pigmentation and other age-related skin changes

Why does it happen?