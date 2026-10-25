Spot in the Midlife

At 40, Rhea, a homemaker in Delhi, thought she had left acne behind with her teenage years. Her skin had been relatively clear for years, and the occasional pimple barely registered. Then the breakouts returned, setting up camp around her chin and jawline. She switched cleansers, tried stronger spot treatments and scrutinised every skincare product, wondering what had gone wrong. The culprit could be her changing hormones rather than her bathroom cabinet. Welcome to midlife acne, the unwelcome comeback that proves pimples don't always fade with age. Hormonal fluctuations, stress, genetics and skincare choices can all trigger breakouts in adulthood. Rhea is hardly alone: a study of 2,895 women found clinical acne in 26 per cent of those aged 31-40 and 12 per cent of those aged 41-50. Clearly, acne doesn’t always know when it’s time to retire.
What is midlife acne?
Acne that persists beyond adolescence or appears for the first time in adulthood
Commonly affects the chin, jawline and lower face, particularly in women
May appear as inflamed pimples, whiteheads, blackheads or deeper, painful nodules
Can flare periodically, often around menstruation or during hormonal transitions
May coexist with dryness, sensitivity, pigmentation and other age-related skin changes
Why does it happen?
Hormonal fluctuations: Changes in oestrogen and androgen activity can influence oil production and trigger clogged pores.
Perimenopause: Shifting hormone levels during the transition towards menopause may aggravate acne
Menstrual cycle: Some women experience recurring breakouts in the days leading up to their periods
Stress: Stress may aggravate existing acne in some cases
Genetics: A family history of acne can increase the likelihood of adult breakouts
Skincare and haircare: Heavy or pore-clogging products can contribute to breakouts
Underlying hormonal conditions: Persistent acne accompanied by irregular periods or increased facial hair may warrant evaluation for conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
Medications: Certain medicines can aggravate acne. Consult a doctor before changing any prescribed treatment
How TO keep midlife acne at bay?
Keep cleansing gentle: Wash your face with a mild cleanser twice daily and after sweating. Avoid harsh scrubs
Moisturise regularly: Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser, even if your skin is oily
Wear sunscreen: Use broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to protect the skin and help prevent acne-related dark spots from becoming more pronounced
Choose suitable actives: Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid and topical retinoids can help, depending on the type and severity of acne. Introduce products gradually
Don’t overload your skin: Combining several strong ingredients can cause irritation and damage the skin barrier
Be patient: Acne treatments may take several weeks to show results. Avoid switching products every few days
Keep your hands off pimples: Picking or squeezing spots can worsen inflammation, scarring and pigmentation
Check your products: Look for non-comedogenic formulations and review any new cosmetics or haircare products that coincide with breakouts
Manage stress and sleep: Regular exercise, adequate sleep and stress-management practices may help reduce flare-ups
Observe dietary patterns: Some evidence links high-glycaemic diets to acne. Dietary triggers vary, so avoid restrictive diets without a clear reason
Seek medical advice: Consult a dermatologist if acne is painful, severe, persistent or leaving scars. Irregular periods or increased facial hair alongside acne may warrant a hormonal evaluation
Check before starting medication: Some acne treatments, particularly retinoids, are unsuitable during pregnancy or when trying to conceive. Seek professional guidance