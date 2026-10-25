The Science Behind the Movement

The best exercise routine is not necessarily the one that leaves you breathless in a gym, but the one you can sustain every day. Yet, exercise is often associated with intense workouts, making movement seem like a demanding commitment rather than a biological necessity.

Movement is as essential as sleep and nutrition. When exercise feels too difficult to fit into daily life, people may give up before they even begin. The body is designed to move, and what remains unused gradually loses its capacity.

The body’s muscles, metabolism, nervous system and brain constantly communicate. Movement plays an important role in this interaction. Physical activity influences brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports neuronal health, learning and memory. Walking can therefore support cognitive function. Movement can also help regulate stress and improve mood.

The slow slide most of us don’t see coming

Muscle mass and strength can begin declining around the age of 30. This gradual loss is known as sarcopenia and can accelerate with inactivity and inadequate nutrition. Today, long working hours, car commutes and sedentary evenings leave many people trying to fit movement into a single workout.

The organ that we have forgotten

Muscles help us carry bags, rise from the floor and maintain balance as we age. Beyond appearance, they use glucose for energy, support mobility and help protect bones.

Prolonged inactivity can reduce muscle responsiveness to insulin, potentially increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Excess visceral fat can further contribute to inflammation and cardiovascular risk. Small, consistent changes can help break this cycle.

Can just doing yoga build muscle?

Yoga can build strength when poses challenge the muscles. Holding Veerabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) or practising Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups. However, muscles need both an appropriate training stimulus and adequate protein to grow and recover.

Lifespan measures how long a person lives, while healthspan describes the years spent in good health, with strength, mobility, mental clarity and independence. No supplement can guarantee longevity, but regular movement, restorative sleep, balanced nutrition and stress management can support healthier ageing.

The small stuff that does the heavy lifting

Sit-to-stands: Try eight to ten repetitions of rising from and sitting down on a chair to build leg strength and support balance.

Heel raises: Strengthen the calf muscles and support ankle function.

Chest openers: Clasp your hands behind your back and gently lift your arms to stretch your chest.

Spinal twists: Rotate gently from side to side to maintain spinal mobility.

Movement breaks: Move for one to two minutes every hour to interrupt prolonged sitting.

Walking: This accessible, weight-bearing activity supports bone health and mood.

Your muscles don’t know your age

Muscles remain responsive to exercise in older age, although adaptation may be slower. Strength training can help women approaching menopause maintain muscle and bone health. Men can also benefit from regular physical activity to manage abdominal fat and preserve fitness. Ageing need not automatically mean declining physical capacity.

Begin with ten wall push-ups or half squats. As they become manageable, gradually increase the number of repetitions. Choose one activity and practise it consistently for four weeks before progressing. The goal is not an ideal physique but a body that remains capable and independent for longer.