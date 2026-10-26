Breast milk dynamic & naturally alters fat content during feed

At 3 am in her Thiruvananthapuram home, Anjali Suresh cradled her five-week-old daughter, Ananya, who had barely settled before waking to feed once more. Exhausted, she wondered aloud whether a bottle of formula might buy her a longer night. Her neighbour had said formula “keeps babies fuller”. Anjali kept turning the question over: what exactly was in each cup, and did it matter?

Obstetricians say it does, and the answer begins with one idea: breast milk is not just a food. “Breast milk is much more than a source of nutrition,” says Dr Priya SP Patil, consultant, obstetrician & gynaecologist, Altius Hospital, Bengaluru. “Its lactose provides energy and supports mineral absorption, while its easily digestible proteins support growth and development. Unlike formula, breast milk also contains bioactive proteins, antibodies and enzymes that help mature the gut and support immunity.”

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, consultant, obstetrician-gynaecologist (OB-GYN), BirthRight By Rainbow Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that the milk is matched to a very immature digestive system. “Breast milk contains whey and casein proteins in an easily digestible ratio tailored to a newborn’s immature stomach, alongside natural lactose that fuels brain development without overloading metabolism.” Formula can copy the calories, she says, “but they lack the living bio-active proteins, enzymes, and dynamic nutrient ratios that adapt to a baby’s daily growing needs.”

Dr Jyoti Kankanala, senior consultant, OB-GYN, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, puts the emphasis on change rather than quantity. “Breast milk delivers fuel and building materials in a form suited to an infant’s developing body,” she says. “Its advantage lies in this changing biological combination, rather than simply the amount of carbohydrate or protein it contains.”