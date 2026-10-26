Feeding sweet foods early will make kids picky eaters

Dietary choices during early childhood play a pivotal role in establishing lifelong eating habits and overall metabolic health. Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, explains key principles of infant nutrition to Unnikrishnan S. Edited excerpts:

If a mother cannot breastfeed, what should parents look for in a formula to make sure it is as close as possible to natural breast milk?

A. True medical reasons preventing breastfeeding — such as severe maternal illness, chemotherapy, or radiation — are rare, but when present, formula selection must align with the baby’s specific clinical profile. Premature infants, low-birth-weight babies, or those with inborn errors of metabolism (such as galactosemia) require specialised formulations. Because human milk dynamically adapts to a child’s needs, commercial alternatives should only be chosen under expert medical guidance.

When buying formula or early foods, what ingredient names should parents look out for on the label to avoid hidden sugars or excess additives?

A. Labels containing sucrose, corn syrup, maltodextrin, added sugars, or honey should be strictly avoided in infants under one year to protect developing organ function. Rather than relying on commercial baby foods with misleading health claims, parents should introduce wholesome, single-ingredient homemade complementary foods sequentially starting at six months.

Many parents think “more protein is always better.” Is it true that too much protein in baby food or formula can actually increase the risk of childhood obesity?

A. Yes. Breast milk contains approximately 1 g of protein per 100 ml, perfectly calibrated for an infant’s developing kidneys, which do not mature fully until age two. High-protein formulas or foods strain renal function and significantly elevate the long-term risk of excessive weight gain and childhood obesity.

If a baby gets used to sweet, sugar-added foods in their first few months, will it make them picky eaters when they start solids?

A. Yes. Infants have a higher density of taste buds that process flavour signals more intensely than adults. Introducing sweet foods early conditions infants to prefer strong sweetness while rejecting subtle or bitter flavours like vegetables, ultimately restricting nutrient diversity and predisposing them to nutritional deficiencies.