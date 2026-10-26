Importance of sleep for a healthy heart

At night, the heart does not stop working. It keeps beating while the rest of the body moves through sleep, waking, and the shifting rhythms that govern blood pressure and metabolism. That rhythm of the body can become unsettled when sleep becomes too short or broken. A large UK Biobank study involving 72,269 participants found that people with very irregular sleep times had a significantly higher risk of major adverse cardiac events, even when they were getting adequate sleep. A 2026 study involving 3,231 middle-aged participants from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort found that among people sleeping less than eight hours a day, irregular bedtime or sleep midpoint was associated with twice the risk of major adverse cardiac events.

The findings reflect how closely sleep is tied to the body's internal clock, says Dr Karthik Madesh Ratnavelu, director and head of Advanced Institute for Sleep Health at SIMS Hospital, Chennai. “The body functions through a circadian rhythm which controls such processes as sleep, wakefulness, hormone secretion, body temperature, metabolism, blood pressure, and heart functions,” shares Dr Karthik.