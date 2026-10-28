Gravity, blood and the brief blackout you’ve probably ignored

I am sure many of us have faced it. Getting up quickly from the sofa or out of bed, and suddenly the world dims, blurs or goes dark around the edges. You might feel a little dizzy too. A few seconds later, everything is back to normal, and you carry on as if nothing happened.

Almost all of us have had this experience, and it is usually nothing to worry about. We spoke to two eye doctors about what is going on, why it happens more on some days than others, the easy fixes, and the signs that mean it is time to get checked.