Before the warning sign: what your 30s can do for your brain

Stroke is still pictured as something that happens to grandparents, to be worried about later in life. But doctors are seeing it more often in adults in their mid-30s and 40s, and the risk factors behind it usually start building up long before any warning sign appears.
We spoke to a neurologist and a hematopathologist about the everyday habits that are raising the risk in younger adults, the health numbers worth knowing in your 30s, and why screening matters even when you feel perfectly fine.
Why stroke prevention should start early
“Stroke prevention should begin long before the first warning sign appears, especially as we are increasingly seeing strokes in adults in their mid-30s and 40s,” says Dr. Rakesh Lalla, Additional Director - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. “While conventional risk factors such as age, hypertension, diabetes, a previous history of stroke and heart disease remain important, changing lifestyle habits are adding to the risk among younger adults,” he explains.
Hematopathologist Dr. Asma Bibi, chief of laboratory at Neuberg Diagnostics, says, “Between the ages of 30 and 40, several underlying health conditions may increase the risk of stroke. Therefore, regular health screening is important, even if you feel perfectly healthy.”
The lifestyle habits adding to the risk
Excessive consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, increased alcohol and tobacco consumption, and the use of recreational drugs is good for health, said no one ever. According to Dr. Lalla, they can significantly increase the risk of stroke, even in otherwise young adults.
“Binge drinking is another important risk factor, as it can trigger atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm that may lead to an acute stroke,” he adds. “This condition is popularly known as ‘holiday heart syndrome’ and highlights why patterns of alcohol consumption should not be overlooked while assessing stroke risk,” Dr. Lalla says.
Sleep health is equally important. “The obstructive sleep apnea that could happen to someone suffering from obesity is known to have increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and should never be overlooked,” he explains, adding that it is imperative to get checked out if one suffers from consistent snoring or poor sleep at night or excessive daytime sleeping alongside other risk factors.
The numbers worth knowing in your 30s
“It is also recommended that a prevention health checklist be made up for individuals aged between 30 and 40 years old,” says Dr. Lalla.
“One of the key indicators that should be monitored is the blood pressure because hypertension is a significant risk factor of stroke and usually does not cause any symptoms,” Dr. Bibi says. “Moreover, the levels of blood glucose and HbA1c need to be measured because the risk of vascular disease and cardiovascular disease increases in patients with diabetes or insulin resistance,” she adds.
“The levels of cholesterol need to be checked by means of lipid profile,” Dr. Bibi says, adding that the high levels of LDL cholesterol lead to the appearance of plaques in the arteries, causing constriction of blood vessels and the development of cardiovascular disease and ischaemic stroke. “Patients who have a history of stroke, heart disease or early-onset hypertension should talk to their doctors about additional tests they may need,” she says.
“It is also important to assess body measurements such as weight and waist circumference and lifestyles that may indicate certain health risks,” Dr. Bibi says. “Factors such as smoking, excessive drinking, lack of physical activity, poor sleep and stress can increase the risk of vascular disease,” she adds.
“In addition, some patients may need further tests, such as the ECG to detect any problems with the rhythm of the heart,” Dr. Bibi says. “In particular, atrial fibrillation is a key risk factor for ischemic stroke,” she explains, adding that brain and blood vessel imaging is also not recommended in patients without any symptoms.
Stroke is not exclusively a concern of older age; recognising risk factors early can help younger adults take informed steps towards protecting their long-term brain and cardiovascular health.
The key is to identify and address these risks before symptoms develop. Regular health check-ups, healthier dietary choices, avoiding tobacco and recreational drugs, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, and addressing sleep-related problems can help reduce risk.