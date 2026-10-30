Before you break up with dairy, read this

I have come across a lot of people loosely using the term 'lactose intolerant'; many complain of a bad stomach and resort to a phobia-like avoidance of dairy. A cup of tea, a bowl of curd, a glass of milk, and then the bloating, gas and nausea begin. It’s one of the most common digestive complaints. Plenty of them quietly cut out dairy and hope for the best.

But gastroenterologists say it is not always that simple. We spoke to two specialists about what lactose intolerance really is, the other conditions that can mimic it, how to tell them apart, and why you shouldn’t give up dairy on a hunch.