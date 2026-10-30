Before you break up with dairy, read this

I have come across a lot of people loosely using the term 'lactose intolerant'; many complain of a bad stomach and resort to a phobia-like avoidance of dairy. A cup of tea, a bowl of curd, a glass of milk, and then the bloating, gas and nausea begin. It’s one of the most common digestive complaints. Plenty of them quietly cut out dairy and hope for the best.
But gastroenterologists say it is not always that simple. We spoke to two specialists about what lactose intolerance really is, the other conditions that can mimic it, how to tell them apart, and why you shouldn’t give up dairy on a hunch.
A common complaint, and a common assumption
“Experiencing bloating and nausea after a cup of tea or curd is the most common complaint I hear,” says Dr. Adarsh C K, HOD & Sr Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Advanced Endoscopy, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. “Many people assume it is lactose intolerance and cut off dairy on their own. Sometimes they are right but often, it is more complicated than that,” he says.
Dr. Ravindra B S, Director, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, agrees. “Bloating, gas and abdominal discomfort after consuming milk or other dairy products are commonly attributed to lactose intolerance. However, these symptoms can have several underlying causes, and identifying the actual trigger is important to ensure appropriate treatment,” he says.
What lactose intolerance actually is
“Lactose intolerance happens when the body doesn’t make enough lactase, the enzyme that breaks down the sugar in the milk,” Dr. Adarsh explains, adding that the undigested lactose ends up reaching the large intestine, where the gut bacteria ferments it and produces gas, bloating cramps and loose stools,” he says.
There is a pattern to look for, he says. “Symptoms typically begin within 30 minutes to two hours of having dairy and it depends on the amount, sometimes a splash of milk is fine, but a large glass of milk may not be. The symptoms will also disappear once the dairy is removed,” Dr. Adarsh adds.
The conditions that look just like it
“Irritable bowel syndrome, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, coeliac disease, cow’s milk protein allergy and sensitivity to other fermentable carbohydrates, which is known as FODMAPS, can all cause symptoms similar to lactose intolerance,” Dr. Adarsh says.
Dr. Ravindra explains why a milk allergy deserves special attention. “This is an immune reaction to milk proteins and is not a problem digesting lactose. It can cause hives, swelling, vomiting or breathing difficulties and needs prompt medical attention,” he says.
How to tell the difference
“What helps separate the symptoms is where the symptoms are consistent and specific to dairy,” Dr. Adarsh says. “If you react only to milk, ice cream, cheeses and not other food, lactose is likely the cause. Curd and hard cheeses contain much less lactose so tolerating those but not milk also points towards lactose intolerance,” he explains.
“If symptoms flare up from wheat, onions, garlic, stress or even appear without dairy, another condition is more likely,” he says. “That’s why bloating after dairy doesn’t always mean lactose is the culprit. A creamy dessert may also contain wheat, sweeteners or a lot of fat, any of which can trigger discomfort on its own,” Dr. Adarsh adds.
How it’s diagnosed
“Diagnosis usually starts with a careful history. We often suggest a short stint of avoiding lactose, followed by reducing it to see how the symptoms follow,” Dr. Adarsh says. “A hydrogen breath test can confirm lactose malabsorption, and blood tests can rule out other conditions like coeliac disease,” he adds.
Don’t cut out dairy without a reason
Dairy, Dr. Adarsh points out, is an important source of calcium and protein. “Many people can tolerate small amounts of dairy, curd or lactose free milk perfectly well,” he says.
When to see a doctor
“When symptoms are persistent, recurrent or interfere with daily life, individuals should see a gastroenterologist for consultation,” Dr. Ravindra says.
Dr. Adarsh lists the red flags. “Visit a doctor if the symptoms persist, if you notice weight loss, blood in the stool, persistent diarrhoea, night-time symptoms, anaemia or new symptoms after the age of 50,” he says. Dr. Ravindra adds that “persistent vomiting, or severe abdominal pain are warning signs that require prompt medical evaluation.”
“Understanding the root cause is the first step toward managing digestive discomfort effectively,” Dr. Ravindra concludes.
That bloated feeling after a cup of tea or a bowl of curd doesn’t always point to lactose. It could be something else entirely, and cutting out dairy on a hunch may leave you short on calcium and protein without solving the problem. Notice what sets your symptoms off, talk to a doctor if they keep coming back, and get a proper diagnosis before you say goodbye to dairy for good.