India records over 2 lakh new breast cancer cases in 2024: Health official

NEW DELHI: India reported more than two lakh new breast cancer cases in 2024, with an estimated one in every 29 women at risk of developing the disease, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said on Friday.

Speaking at the launch of commemorative postage stamps on breast cancer awareness during the month-long campaign observed in October, Srivastava stressed the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes. She said delayed diagnosis remained a concern despite growing awareness and the availability of screening facilities.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, accounting for more than 30 per cent of all new cancer cases diagnosed among women.

Srivastava urged women to undergo regular screening and self-examination and encouraged the public to use government healthcare services and digital health platforms for timely detection and treatment.

The commemorative stamps, conceptualised by the Department of Posts, aim to promote awareness and regular screening. The postal network will also be used to spread messages on early detection and preventive healthcare. The souvenir sheet unveiled at the event comprises two commemorative stamps and picture postcards dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

She highlighted the government's efforts under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), which provides for screening for oral, breast and cervical cancers through primary healthcare services at more than 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Under the programme, 86.97 crore screenings have been conducted across the country, including 49.02 crore for oral cancer, 22.90 crore for breast cancer and 14.05 crore for cervical cancer. Of those screened, 5.50 lakh people are undergoing treatment, including 2.70 lakh oral cancer patients, 1.43 lakh breast cancer patients and 1.37 lakh cervical cancer patients.