Why “I don’t drink” isn’t the full story on liver health

The liver disease that has nothing to do with alcohol

“What’s important to note these days is that the most common liver disease in India has nothing to do with alcohol,” says Dr. Harshavardhan Rao B., HoD - Medical Gastroenterology, MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru. “Roughly one in three Indian adults may have it and most of them don’t even know that they have it,” he adds.

Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, Chairman - Liver Transplant, HPB and GI Surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, explains what it is. “One of the key causes of liver disease in people who do not drink is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). It occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver in association with metabolic risk factors,” he says.