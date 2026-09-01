Vitamin D3 'more effective' than D2 for restoring muscle, heart health: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Vitamin D3 is more effective than vitamin D2 in maintaining and restoring skeletal muscle and heart function, according to a latest study by ICMR-NIN.

The study, conducted in male rats, found that the differences were more pronounced during recovery from vitamin D deficiency.

Published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, the study by researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, found that vitamin D3 was more effective in improving muscle mass, muscle fibre size and grip strength, along with markers related to muscle development and energy metabolism.

It also showed greater effects on markers of cardiac contractility and metabolism, particularly during recovery from deficiency.

For the study, the researchers compared vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 and assessed their effects on skeletal muscle and cardiac parameters in rats during maintenance and recovery from vitamin D deficiency.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ayesha Ismail, Scientist F, ICMR-NIN and corresponding author of the study, said, “Vitamin D3 increased the blood levels of 25OHD (a biomarker for Vitamin D status) two-fold compared to D2 administered at the same dose. Vitamin D3 is more efficacious than D2 in certain muscle and heart related parameters.”

As nearly 80% of people in India lack enough vitamin D, she said a supplement containing vitamin D3 is a better option than D2.

Vitamin D deficiency is highly prevalent worldwide and is considered a pandemic, with more than 1 billion people affected. It is estimated that 50%-80% of populations in different countries are either vitamin D-insufficient or deficient.