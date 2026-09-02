Global experts release first dedicated smoking cessation guidelines for type 2 diabetes

NEW DELHI: Globally renowned experts from 13 countries, including India, have come out with the world’s first dedicated international consensus recommendations for smoking cessation in people with type 2 diabetes.

Published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, the recommendations by 35 global experts highlight that tobacco smoking among people with diabetes is associated with an increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

The guidelines thus give a clear message to clinicians: make smoking cessation an essential component of type 2 diabetes (T2D) care, supported by treatment, monitoring and continued follow-up.

According to Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis CDOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, New Delhi, and one of the authors of the consensus guidelines, “Smoking in people with diabetes is not merely a lifestyle issue – it is a major cardiovascular and vascular risk factor.”

“Quitting can substantially reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and limb complications. The new recommendations move beyond simply saying ‘quit’ to a structured approach combining counselling, medication and relapse prevention,” he told The New Indian Express.

“Weight gain or transient changes in glucose after quitting should be anticipated and managed, not used as reasons to continue smoking. In diabetes, smoking cessation should be treated as a clinical intervention - with the same seriousness as controlling glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol,” said Dr Misra, who has been awarded the highest award for medicine in India, the Dr BC Roy award in 2006, and the Padma Shree in 2007.