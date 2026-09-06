In the past few years, Botox has travelled an extraordinary distance. There was a time when it was something patients discussed almost in a whisper. It belonged to Hollywood, red carpets and the world of celebrities who insisted they had simply “slept well” or “had a great holiday.”

Today, Botox is no longer a secret. It is discussed openly over coffee, on Instagram and even in college conversations. And increasingly, young adults are considering it. Not because they have wrinkles, but because they are worried about developing them.

When prevention becomes obsession

Botulinum toxin is an incredibly useful medical and aesthetic treatment. When appropriately administered, it can soften dynamic lines, create subtle facial rejuvenation and treat several medical conditions.

But, dermatologists across clinics increasingly encounter a different motivation: a 22-year-old noticing fine lines on the forehead; a 25-year-old worrying about the natural creases when she frowns; and women as young as 24-year-old asking, ‘Doctor, I want to start Botox now so that I never get wrinkles’. These testimonies warrant treatment beyond just the face.

A moving face is not a disease.

We smile. We frown. We squint. We laugh. We raise our eyebrows. Those movements are part of being human. A faint line that appears when you make an expression does not automatically mean your face is ageing prematurely.

Perhaps the biggest change in dermatology, in recent years, is not technological. It’s psychological. Young people are no longer comparing themselves with the people around them. They are comparing themselves with thousands of carefully curated faces online. Perfect lighting. Perfect angles. Filters. Retouching. Injectables. And increasingly, faces that are beginning to look strangely similar.

So, often, a young woman looks at her completely normal skin and thinks, Why don’t my pores look like hers? Why can I see a line when I smile? Why doesn’t my forehead look completely smooth? And suddenly, a natural face becomes a cosmetic project.

The face was always designed to move

A beautiful face is not a frozen face. Your expressions are part of your identity. They tell people when you are happy, surprised, amused, concerned or simply thinking. Too much botulinum toxin, particularly when repeatedly administered without a genuine indication, can make the face look unusually static. Depending on the muscles treated and the technique used, it can also affect brow position, symmetry and facial expression.

When should you actually start?

There is no magical “Botox age”. Skin ageing is highly individual. Genetics, sun exposure, facial movement, smoking, pollution, lifestyle, hormones and skincare habits all play a role.

More importantly, there is a fundamental difference between treating an existing concern and treating anxiety about a future concern. If a 21-year-old is having injections because her favourite influencer says everyone should start early, that is not preventive dermatology. That is marketing dressed up as medicine.

Here is the funny part. Young patients sometimes want the most sophisticated treatments available, while ignoring the simplest ones like sunscreen and skincare.

Appropriate skincare—antioxidants where indicated, retinoids when suitable—good nutrition, adequate sleep and not smoking will do considerably more for the long-term quality of your skin than chasing every microscopic line in your twenties.

Botox has a role. It just isn’t a substitute for skincare. There is also a psychological wrinkle, and we rarely talk about this enough.