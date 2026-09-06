Going With the Flow

Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training has emerged as one of the fastest-growing trends in strength training and rehabilitation. Once reserved for elite athletes recovering from injuries, it is now finding its way into commercial gyms, physiotherapy clinics and even home workouts. The idea sounds counterintuitive: deliberately restricting blood flow to build strength. Yet a growing body of research suggests that when done correctly under appropriate supervision, BFR allows people to gain muscle size and strength while lifting significantly lighter weights than conventional resistance training. That makes it particularly appealing for older adults, people recovering from surgery and anyone unable to tolerate heavy lifting.

What exactly is BFR?

 BFR involves wearing a specialised inflatable cuff or elastic band around the upper arms or upper thighs during exercise.

 The cuff is tightened enough to partially restrict blood leaving the limb (venous blood) while still allowing oxygen-rich arterial blood to enter.

 This creates a temporary "traffic jam" of blood in the working muscles, making them fatigue much faster.

 As a result, the body responds as though it is performing a much heavier workout—even when lifting only 20-30% of one's maximum weight.

Why is everyone talking about it?

Delivers muscle growth with lighter weights.

Reduces stress on joints compared with heavy lifting.

Useful during injury rehabilitation.

Popular among older adults trying to preserve muscle mass.

Increasingly adopted by sports teams and physiotherapy clinics.

How does BFR help?

Stimulates muscle growth despite low loads.

Improves muscular strength.

Slows muscle loss during periods of inactivity or after surgery.

May improve endurance in certain training programmes.

Helps people with painful joints continue resistance training.

Can speed recovery after certain orthopaedic procedures when prescribed appropriately.

How can it be practised?

Cuffs are placed only on the upper arms or upper thighs—not around the forearms or calves.

Exercises typically use light weights (20-30% of one-repetition maximum).

Common exercises include:

Squats

Leg extensions and Curls

Bicep curls

Tricep extensions

Walking on a treadmill

Cycling

A typical protocol consists of:

One set of 30 repetitions

Three sets of 15 repetitions

Short rests of around 30 seconds between sets

Sessions usually last 15-30 minutes.

Who benefits the most?