Seeing Through the Glass-skin

A young Manju walks into a Delhi clinic, phone in hand, an Instagram reel paused on a face so luminous and poreless that it looks almost unreal. “I want this,” she says.

The demand is not uncommon. Dermatologists say they now hear versions of this request almost every week. Glass skin, K-beauty’s most successful export, promises poreless, translucent radiance. But there is a crucial distinction: glass skin is an aesthetic; healthy skin is a function.

“Glass skin is largely an aesthetic trend, whereas healthy skin is a medical concept. Skin can have visible pores, natural texture or occasional pigmentation and still be perfectly healthy,” says dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu.

The obsession becomes trickier in India, where heat, humidity, pollution and intense UV exposure can make imported, multi-step routines backfire.

“Indian skin is more prone to post-inflammatory pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Applying multiple acids, exfoliating every day or copying routines seen online can disrupt the skin barrier and actually make pigmentation and sensitivity worse,” says Dr Akriti Gupta, Founder and Chief Dermatologist, Jivisha Clinics, New Delhi.

The viral skincare shelf can quickly become an arsenal—retinol, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, vitamin C, sometimes all layered together. The result: redness, dryness and a barrier in revolt.

The dermatologists’ answer is refreshingly simple: cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen—and only the actives you actually need.

“Healthy skin isn’t an exaggerated glow—it’s comfort. Skin that doesn’t constantly feel tight, sting after applying products or flare up with every new trend,” says Dr Dadu.

And here’s the part no product can fake, however slick the marketing: sleep, stress, hydration, diet and daily sunscreen will do more for skin over a decade than any single serum can do in a season. Healthy skin is built from the inside out, not just through products applied on the surface.

Perhaps that’s the real glow-up: trading the filter for a little patience.