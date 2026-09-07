Identifying severe influenza: Fever with dry cough, sore throat & nasal congestion

​​With multiple viral fevers circulating simultaneously during the post-monsoon surge, distinguishing a routine illness from severe influenza can prove challenging for patients and families. Dr P S Shajahan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam, talks to Unnikrishnan S to clear key doubts surrounding symptom differentiation, testing necessity, household containment, and post-recovery immunity. Edited excerpts:

With dengue, flu, and routine viral fevers circulating together, how can a patient tell them apart early on?

Early clinical differentiation is challenging, but symptom onset speed and the nature of pain offer crucial clues. Routine viral fevers build gradually, whereas dengue and influenza strike suddenly with a high fever. Influenza presents with a prominent dry cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. Early dengue rarely causes respiratory symptoms, causing severe bone and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, and dropping blood platelets instead. Given symptom overlap, seeking early medical consultation remains essential.

Should every patient with fever get an H1N1 test?

No, routine testing for every fever is unnecessary. In most cases, a doctor’s clinical evaluation and standard blood work are entirely sufficient to guide diagnosis and treatment. Most management focuses on symptomatic care through rest, adequate hydration, and antipyretics rather than lab confirmation.