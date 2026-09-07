Identifying severe influenza: Fever with dry cough, sore throat & nasal congestion

With multiple viral fevers circulating simultaneously during the post-monsoon surge, distinguishing a routine illness from severe influenza can prove challenging for patients and families. Dr P S Shajahan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam, talks to Unnikrishnan S to clear key doubts surrounding symptom differentiation, testing necessity, household containment, and post-recovery immunity. Edited excerpts:
With dengue, flu, and routine viral fevers circulating together, how can a patient tell them apart early on?
Early clinical differentiation is challenging, but symptom onset speed and the nature of pain offer crucial clues. Routine viral fevers build gradually, whereas dengue and influenza strike suddenly with a high fever. Influenza presents with a prominent dry cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. Early dengue rarely causes respiratory symptoms, causing severe bone and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, and dropping blood platelets instead. Given symptom overlap, seeking early medical consultation remains essential.
Should every patient with fever get an H1N1 test?
No, routine testing for every fever is unnecessary. In most cases, a doctor’s clinical evaluation and standard blood work are entirely sufficient to guide diagnosis and treatment. Most management focuses on symptomatic care through rest, adequate hydration, and antipyretics rather than lab confirmation.
After the fever drops, for how many days is a patient still contagious?
A patient remains contagious for roughly three to five days after their fever breaks. Generally, an adult transmits the virus starting one day before symptoms appear up to five to seven days after falling ill.
If one family member gets H1N1, should the rest of the household take preventive antiviral medicine?
No, routine antiviral prophylaxis for the entire household is discouraged, as it risks driving drug resistance and wasting medical resources. Preventive medication is reserved strictly for unvaccinated or immunocompromised close contacts, pregnant women, adults over 65, young children, or individuals managing chronic heart, lung, or metabolic conditions.
Does recovering from H1N1 once grant natural immunity for rest of the flu season?
No, recovery generates short-term antibodies against the specific infecting H1N1 strain, but it leaves patients susceptible to other influenza strains circulating simultaneously during the same season.