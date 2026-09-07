Influenza: In kids, symptoms can be misleading

Underlying medical conditions significantly lower the body's defence threshold against viral invasion. “High-risk groups, including young children, pregnant women, and adults managing chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes, have a much lower threshold for lower respiratory tract invasion,” emphasises Dr P S Shajahan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam. “In these populations, what starts as routine nasal congestion can rapidly progress into deep lung parenchymal inflammation and acute respiratory compromise.”

Because paediatric cases can transition from stable to critical rapidly, parents must look beyond temperature readings. “It is critical to closely monitor children for specific warning signs: fast breathing, trouble catching their breath, a bluish or gray tinge around the lips, persistent chest pain, extreme lethargy, or an inability to drink fluids,” warns Dr Aravind. “Additionally, if a child initially recovers from a fever but suddenly relapses with worse symptoms, they require immediate medical evaluation.”

Reiterating these emergency indicators, Dr Shajahan stresses that families must act swiftly when respiratory breakdown occurs. “Caregivers must monitor vulnerable patients for clear signs of systemic oxygen deprivation,” says Dr Shajahan. “Difficulty in breathing, inability to speak in full sentences, persistent chest pressure, and cyanosis are clear indications that the infection has invaded the lower lungs and demands immediate hospital admission.”

Schools and daycares act as primary engines for community transmission, as young children shed the virus in higher quantities and for longer periods than adults. However, health experts advocate for measured containment rather than automatic shutdowns. “Classroom clusters of influenza-like illness are common because of close contact in classrooms and school buses,” Dr Aravind notes. “However, there is no fixed case threshold that mandates closing a school. The standard procedure is to immediately send symptomatic students home while maintaining proper classroom ventilation, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.”