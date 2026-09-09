Genetic factors may raise endometriosis risk in Indian women, finds first ICMR genome-wide study

NEW DELHI: An estimated 50 million women in India have endometriosis, a chronic disorder that causes pain, especially during menstrual periods, and can lead to fertility problems.

Now, there is some hope for women who have suffered in silence for years, as their pain is often normalised or largely ignored.

A latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research on Women’s Health (ICMR-NIRWoH), Mumbai, has found that genetic factors contribute to a woman’s risk of developing endometriosis, and that some of this risk may be inherited.

Published in Scientific Reports, a Springer Nature journal, the study provides the first genome-wide evidence of genetic risk for endometriosis in Indian women. It also lays the foundation for future research into early diagnosis, risk prediction and disease mechanisms.

“India’s first large genetic study of endometriosis found genetic differences that may be linked to the condition in Indian women, while also confirming shared genetic risk with women in other countries,” Dr Rahul K Gajbhiye, Scientist E and Head, Clinical Research Laboratory, ICMR-NIRWoH, told this paper.

“For Indian women, this is important because future screening, risk assessment and care can increasingly be based on Indian data rather than relying mainly on studies from Western populations,” said Dr Gajbhiye, who is the corresponding author of the study.

He said the findings may help scientists understand why endometriosis develops and support future research into earlier diagnosis and more personalised treatment.

Globally, the study also helps address the long-standing underrepresentation of South Asian women in genetic research on endometriosis and adds Indian data to international efforts to understand why the condition occurs and how it may affect women differently across populations.

The study also comes at an important time globally, as the World Health Organization (WHO) is developing new guidelines for endometriosis management, reflecting the growing recognition of endometriosis as a major public health priority.