‘No test can decide if arteries have pollutants’

As science looks deeper into how tiny plastic pollutants affect the human body, top doctors are working to understand what this means for heart and vessel health. Dr RC Sreekumar, president of the Vascular Society of India and chairman and head of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at PRAN Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, tells Unnikrishnan S about where the science currently stands.

How can microplastics get into arteries and blood vessels?

They can enter the body mainly through food, drinking water, and inhaled air. After entering the digestive or respiratory system, they can cross biological barriers and reach the bloodstream. From the bloodstream, they may interact with the endothelial lining of blood vessels.

Do microplastics in arteries increase heart-attack or stroke risk?

Possibly, but this has not been definitively proven as a direct causal link. More studies are needed, but logically it is possible. If particles become entrapped in an atherosclerotic plaque, they can lead to inflammation and plaque rupture.