Why even fit, healthy people need regular heart screenings

More often than you think, heart-related diseases affect people when they expect it the least. During a good run, a sweaty gym session, a party, or maybe while you are having the most urgent errands of the week, cardiac arrest comes without notifying you.

So, even if you are eating right, working out regularly and staying fit to keep heart disease at bay, some of the most dangerous risk factors for the heart show no symptoms at all and can only be caught through regular checks.

Expert explains why even healthy, active people should not skip their heart screenings.