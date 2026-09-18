Why even fit, healthy people need regular heart screenings

More often than you think, heart-related diseases affect people when they expect it the least. During a good run, a sweaty gym session, a party, or maybe while you are having the most urgent errands of the week, cardiac arrest comes without notifying you.
So, even if you are eating right, working out regularly and staying fit to keep heart disease at bay, some of the most dangerous risk factors for the heart show no symptoms at all and can only be caught through regular checks.
Expert explains why even healthy, active people should not skip their heart screenings.
What that build-up inside your arteries does
A heart can develop build-up inside the arteries, known as atherosclerosis, without experiencing any symptoms in the early stages, says Dr. Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist. Over time, cholesterol, inflammatory cells and other substances can accumulate within artery walls, "gradually narrowing them or making them less flexible," he explains.
High blood pressure can also damage the lining of blood vessels, while diabetes and smoking, according to Dr. Khadtare, "can accelerate vascular damage." In some cases, he adds, changes in heart muscles and heart rhythms could occur without showing any prior symptoms.
Fitness isn’t everything for heart
Exercise and healthy eating will help reduce the risk of developing any problems, says Dr. Khadtare, though maintaining good heart health, will not be able to prevent any diseases caused by genetics or other factors. This, he says, is precisely why a person can carry some risk even while fit and healthy.
It is routine tests, not appearances, that will detect the presence of blood pressure, bad cholesterol and high blood sugar.
He says that a healthy lifestyle goes a long way in ensuring heart health, although, he cautions, it does not negate the importance of health checks.
Conditions like hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and hyperglycemia, he says, are silent illnesses that can go unnoticed and can quietly put one at risk of future heart problems.
Role of genetics, age and other risk factors
Family history, age, blood pressure and cholesterol all play a role in determining cardiovascular risk despite adopting a healthy lifestyle, says Dr. Khadtare. A family history of heart disease, he explains, points to the possibility of inherited risk, and with age, the risk level tends to increase due to the flexibility of blood vessels.
He flags genetics as a key consideration, saying it is especially important to stay vigilant for those who have a genetic predisposition to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension.
Importance of regular screening
Elevated LDL cholesterol can strain the heart and contribute to plaque formation, says Dr. Khadtare, adding that more frequent evaluation may be appropriate for those with a strong family history, significantly elevated cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease or other established risk factors.
Depending on individual circumstances, he says, a doctor may recommend periodic blood pressure checks, lipid testing, blood sugar assessment or additional cardiovascular evaluation with the frequency of screening based on risk, rather than symptoms alone.
Checking one's blood pressure, lipid profile, glucose or haemoglobin A1C, and body weight can be beneficial in detecting these illnesses early. Such prevention, he says, gives an insight into what risks one is at and allows for making necessary changes.
Habits to avoid
Heart health is affected not only by nutrition and regular physical activity. Lack of sleep, a sedentary lifestyle and stress, he says, can all influence blood pressure, blood glucose levels, body weight and metabolism more broadly and ageing, he adds, also affects one's heart health.
What to do instead
Staying active throughout the day and avoiding prolonged sedentary periods, getting enough and regular sleep, coping with stress, and avoiding smoking and excessive drinking are all part of the solution, says Dr. Khadtare. Along with proper nutrition and regular monitoring, this will ensure heart health in the future.