Can a simple memory test detect Alzheimer’s? Neurologists debunk the 5-minute screening myth

There is absolutely no dearth of social media fads when it comes to health. Scroll through your feed or search online and you will find quick memory quizzes claiming to reveal whether someone has Alzheimer's disease. For families worried about a loved one's forgetfulness, or for anyone noticing small lapses in their own memory, these tests can feel like a fast and simple way to get peace of mind, or an early warning.

But memory and brain health are far more complicated than a five minute quiz can tell you. Alzheimer's disease develops slowly, affects people differently, and can only be properly understood through a detailed medical evaluation.

So how much should we actually trust these quick screening tools, and what do they really tell us about a person's cognitive health? We asked two neurologists to explain what these tests can do, what they cannot do, and what people should do instead if they are genuinely concerned about memory changes in themselves or someone they love.