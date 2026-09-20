Floss Your Nerves

When 38-year-old Rohan developed a nagging lower-back ache that soon turned into a sharp, electric pain running down one leg, sitting at his desk became a daily battle. Stretching his hamstrings—the obvious solution—sometimes made the tingling worse. His physiotherapist introduced him to something far gentler: nerve flossing. Over the next few weeks, alongside other rehabilitation exercises, his radiating pain and movement gradually improved.
Nerve flossing, also called nerve gliding, is a physiotherapy technique designed to help irritated nerves move freely through surrounding tissues. Unlike a conventional stretch, which holds a muscle at its end range, nerve flossing uses small, controlled movements to encourage the nerve to “glide” rather than aggressively stretch. “It is a kind of exercise that is said to improve neurodynamics to mobilise compressed or irritated nerves. This allows the nerve to glide freely along with the movement of the joint,” says Shalom Abraham, lead physiotherapist, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.
Nerve flossing is a physiotherapy technique designed to help irritated nerves move freely through surrounding tissues
That matters particularly when back pain comes with nerve symptoms—shooting pain, burning, tingling or numbness travelling into the buttock or leg. Dr Shivani S, consultant orthopaedic physiotherapist, Bengaluru, says it can help restore normal nerve movement and ease symptoms when the sciatic nerve is irritated.
But can it actually fix back pain? Not exactly. Back pain has many causes, and nerve flossing cannot repair a damaged disc, reverse arthritis or solve every muscular problem. Its strongest potential role is as part of rehabilitation for nerve-related pain, including some cases of sciatica and lumbar radiculopathy.
The science is encouraging, though not definitive. A 2024 systematic review of seven randomised controlled trials found that neuromobilisation improved pain and disability in people with low-back pain, although it did not significantly improve straight-leg-raise results. Another review reported improvements in pain and function, but rated the certainty of evidence as very low.
The catch? More is not better. Nerve flossing should feel controlled and relatively gentle. If it triggers increasing pain, numbness or weakness, then stop. It needs medical assessment, not an exercise hack.
So, nerve flossing isn't a magic cure for a bad back. But for a gamut of pains, it could prove to be a useful little tool.