Floss Your Nerves

That matters particularly when back pain comes with nerve symptoms—shooting pain, burning, tingling or numbness travelling into the buttock or leg. Dr Shivani S, consultant orthopaedic physiotherapist, Bengaluru, says it can help restore normal nerve movement and ease symptoms when the sciatic nerve is irritated.

But can it actually fix back pain? Not exactly. Back pain has many causes, and nerve flossing cannot repair a damaged disc, reverse arthritis or solve every muscular problem. Its strongest potential role is as part of rehabilitation for nerve-related pain, including some cases of sciatica and lumbar radiculopathy.

The science is encouraging, though not definitive. A 2024 systematic review of seven randomised controlled trials found that neuromobilisation improved pain and disability in people with low-back pain, although it did not significantly improve straight-leg-raise results. Another review reported improvements in pain and function, but rated the certainty of evidence as very low.

The catch? More is not better. Nerve flossing should feel controlled and relatively gentle. If it triggers increasing pain, numbness or weakness, then stop. It needs medical assessment, not an exercise hack.

So, nerve flossing isn't a magic cure for a bad back. But for a gamut of pains, it could prove to be a useful little tool.