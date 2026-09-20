The IV League

Ganpati, Navratri, weddings, back-to-back celebrations—the Indian social calendar is becoming grand in scale and busier. And IV drips seems to be the new shortcut to get going. Promising hydration, energy, recovery and a glowing skin, they have moved from hospital wards to bridal suites and even wedding venues. The appeal is obvious. Weddings stretch across days; Navratri brings nine nights of dancing, and late nights. Add work, travel, fasting, and socialising, and the promise of feeling refreshed, just under an hour, is hard to resist. But is a quick IV drip infusion really the wellness hack it promises to be?

Doctors say the trend needs a reality check. Dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta cautions against IV therapy being presented like a salon-style beauty service. “Once something is packaged as a beauty ritual, people can overlook medical history, the appropriate doses and supervision. And the fact that an infusion is given intravenously does not make it more beneficial.”

Yes, an IV delivers fluids and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. But faster absorption does not automatically mean better results. Dermatologits put stress on this distinction.

“An IV can sometimes make a person appear fresh, when dehydration or nutritional inadequacy is contributing to tired-looking skin, but it’s not an overnight beauty transformer—especially if someone is already well hydrated and nutritionally healthy,” says Delhi cosmetologist and aesthetic physician Dr Karuna Malhotra.