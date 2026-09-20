The IV League

Ganpati, Navratri, weddings, back-to-back celebrations—the Indian social calendar is becoming grand in scale and busier. And IV drips seems to be the new shortcut to get going. Promising hydration, energy, recovery and a glowing skin, they have moved from hospital wards to bridal suites and even wedding venues. The appeal is obvious. Weddings stretch across days; Navratri brings nine nights of dancing, and late nights. Add work, travel, fasting, and socialising, and the promise of feeling refreshed, just under an hour, is hard to resist. But is a quick IV drip infusion really the wellness hack it promises to be?
Doctors say the trend needs a reality check. Dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta cautions against IV therapy being presented like a salon-style beauty service. “Once something is packaged as a beauty ritual, people can overlook medical history, the appropriate doses and supervision. And the fact that an infusion is given intravenously does not make it more beneficial.”
Yes, an IV delivers fluids and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. But faster absorption does not automatically mean better results. Dermatologits put stress on this distinction.
“An IV can sometimes make a person appear fresh, when dehydration or nutritional inadequacy is contributing to tired-looking skin, but it’s not an overnight beauty transformer—especially if someone is already well hydrated and nutritionally healthy,” says Delhi cosmetologist and aesthetic physician Dr Karuna Malhotra.
The evidence is hardly as dazzling as the marketing. A 2023 review in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin found insufficient evidence that high-dose vitamin infusions benefit healthy people without a deficiency. Similarly, a 2026 Cleveland Clinic review says evidence for IV vitamin therapy as general wellness remains limited, while potential risks include infection, vitamin toxicity, embolism and drug interactions.
The formulations themselves are another concern. “There is no standardisation of dosage, no scientific research to prove that these help people who don’t have any malabsorption issues. Due to high demand, at times, vials are not tested for safety. Injecting that into the body can lead to unwarranted side effects,” Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth.
The skin does not necessarily follow the “more is good” logic. “One common misconception is that an antioxidant drip automatically means brighter, healthier skin. Antioxidants have biological roles, but that does not mean increasing their concentration intravenously will proportionately improve the complexion,” says Malhotra. IV therapy may have a place in selected situations, but it should not be promoted as a guaranteed skin-brightening shortcut, she adds.
An IV is a medical procedure, not a facial. A cannula enters a vein; substances go directly into the bloodstream. “People with kidney, heart or liver problems, electrolyte abnormalities, certain allergies or other significant medical conditions must be evaluated carefully before an infusion. There can be local reactions, infection, allergic responses or complications related to the formulation,” cautions Malhotra.
So what about the exhausted bride or party hound living it up but are running on little sleep?
“Fatigue could be a result of poor sleep, dehydration, fasting, stress or inadequate nutrition. An IV should not be the default solution,” advises Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, adding, “If there is a genuine medical indication, IV therapy can have a role under supervision. But for cosmetic radiance alone, I would prioritise hydration, balanced nutrition, sensible fasting, sleep and recovery.”
IV drip fits perfectly into a culture obsessed with optimisation: look better, feel better, recover faster. But the body does not always need a shortcut.
“Before choosing an IV drip, one should understand exactly what is being administered and whether they genuinely need it,” adds Mohan. “Proper hydration, balanced nutrition, adequate rest and recovery remain the foundation for sustaining energy through any physically demanding celebration.”
The celebrations will keep coming. Sometimes, the most effective pre-event treatment may still be the least glamorous one: eat properly, drink enough water and go to bed.
The drip reset
PROS-
For genuine dehydration: May help people who are significantly dehydrated and unable to take enough fluids orally
For specific medical needs: Can be useful when a doctor recommends IV fluids for a diagnosed condition
Faster fluid delivery: IV fluids are useful when rapid rehydration is medically necessary
CONS-
Not a wellness shortcut: Healthy people generally do not need an IV drip simply for “glow”, energy or hydration
Possible complications: IVs can cause infection, vein inflammation, bruising or fluid overload
Unnecessary ingredients: Vitamin or “beauty” drips may offer little proven benefit when there is no documented deficiency