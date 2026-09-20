The Pigmentation Puzzle

There is one skincare complaint that seems to unite Indians across age groups, genders and generations: pigmentation. The brown mark left behind by a pimple, darkening around the mouth, uneven cheeks, or the pigmentation that appears during pregnancy and refuses to leave. Often, patients put it simply: “Doctor, my skin is clear, but it doesn’t look even.”

In India, pigmentation is one of the most underestimated, and poorly treated, skin concerns. The first instinct is often to reach for a fairness cream. But the more important question is: why is your skin producing excess pigment in the first place?

Hyperpigmentation is not one disease. It is an umbrella term for several conditions, and treatment depends on the cause. A pimple that heals and leaves a brown mark is often post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Symmetrical brown patches over the cheeks, forehead, nose or upper lip could be melasma. Sun exposure can cause individual brown spots or diffuse pigmentation, while hormonal changes, certain medications, irritation and aggressive skincare can also trigger excess pigment.

This is particularly relevant for Indian skin. Indians naturally have more active melanocytes and higher amounts of melanin. It also means our skin can respond to inflammation by producing pigment very efficiently.

A common complaint explains this. “My acne is gone, so why are the marks still there?” Acne and pigmentation are two different problems. When inflammation occurs, melanocytes can be stimulated to produce more melanin. So even after the acne disappears, the resulting brown mark can remain for months. Squeezing and picking pimples can make matters worse. You may think you are removing the pimple; your skin may be preparing a souvenir.

And then there is the sun. Ultraviolet radiation can stimulate pigmentation, while visible light can also worsen it, particularly in darker skin tones. Sunscreen matters even when you are not going to the beach.