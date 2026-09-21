Heart disease: Understand the symptoms

The risk factors for cardiovascular disease tend to emerge about 10 years earlier in men compared to women. This is because of the influence of the testosterone hormone, which can cause an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle mass, and it is pro-atherogenic compared to estrogen.

Estrogen, on the other hand, can cause high HDL cholesterol and low LDL cholesterol. “It is also a vasodilator and helps in endothelial function, thus producing less atherosclerosis in females. But this benefit occurs only up to menopause, and once menopause sets in, the gap between males and females narrows," said Dr Sandeep R, interventional cardiologist at Aster Medcity, Kochi. Within 10 years from the onset of menopause, the probability of heart diseases in both sexes becomes almost the same.

According to Dr Deepak Davidson, interventional cardiologist at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam, compared to men, the symptoms of heart attacks are atypical in women. Such symptoms include tiredness, giddiness, shoulder pain, and breathlessness. “They tend to have some sort of epigastric — abdominal discomfort, more belching, and back discomfort," he said, adding that common symptoms like chest discomfort are seen in both males and females.