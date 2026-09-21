Heart health: Know the risks, avoid an attack

Manu (name changed), in his 40s, was a regular runner covering around five kilometres every morning. But gradually, he found himself struggling to run even one or two kilometres, and felt tired and breathless. “He was experiencing tiredness and heaviness in his chest. However, he did not pay attention to the symptoms initially. It was only when his reduced stamina began to interfere with his routine that he consulted me,” recollected Dr Vijo George, consultant interventional cardiologist at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

What Manu experienced were early symptoms of heart disease. “When a person who regularly goes to the gym, runs or engages in physical activity experiences a decline in exercise capacity, they should not ignore it and should consult a doctor. Identifying such symptoms early can help prevent a heart attack and related complications. The treatment varies depending on the stage of the disease,” said Dr Vijo.

However, according to him, many people ignore the symptoms for several months, leading to heart attacks detected in the final stage, requiring hospital admissions and procedures.

The 2023 study – Impact of Lifestyle Modifications on Cardiovascular Health: A Narrative Review – found that lifestyle modifications have a profound impact on cardiovascular health. “Implementing healthy habits, such as regular physical activity, a balanced diet, smoking cessation, stress management, and adequate sleep, can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and improve overall cardiovascular well-being,” stated the study.