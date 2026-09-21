Push to identify people with risk of heart disease early

Identifying people who are at high risk of sudden cardiac death and myocardial infarction should be made mandatory in India because the mortality due to coronary artery disease (CAD) among youngsters in Indians is higher than in Western countries, says Dr PK Asokan, senior consultant cardiologist, Fathima Hospital, Kerala, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

Are you seeing an increase in heart attacks in the younger population?

The World Heart Federation proposed a gender-neutral definition for premature heart disease, that is, heart disease occurring before the age of 50 years. Previously, it was defined as occurring before the age of 70 years. In Asians, especially Indians, the earlier onset occurs 5-10 years earlier than in the Western population.

What are the risk factors for the young population?

Lifestyle factors such as unhealthy diet, smoking, physical inactivity, along with metabolic factors including hypertension, diabetes, abdominal obesity and dyslipidemia, are contributing to premature coronary disease. We have also been identifying stress, social deprivation, sedentary lifestyle, air pollution and substance abuse as emerging or additional risks.