Can ‘foodporn’ be healthy? Appealing food images can shape adolescent food choices: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Can healthy foods be made desirable if they are visually presented in tempting ways like burgers, desserts and other indulgent foods on social media? The answer is an overwhelming ‘yes.’

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, found that food looks can meaningfully influence adolescents’ willingness to eat it.

To test whether adolescents are hooked on “foodporn,” a term generally associated with highly attractive images of unhealthy foods on social media, researchers explored whether the same visual techniques commonly used to make indulgent foods look desirable online could also make healthy foods more appealing to adolescents.

The findings, published in BMC Public Health, found that adolescents identified colour, texture, presentation, shape, glossiness, balance and symmetry as features that made food images attractive and memorable.

According to Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu, Scientist G, who led the research team, “The way healthy food was presented also appeared to influence the setting in which adolescents imagined eating it.”

“While healthy foods shown regularly were more strongly associated with eating at home, attractively presented healthy foods showed a relatively greater association with restaurants and social settings, including eating with friends. This suggests that visual presentation may help healthy foods enter some of the social contexts more commonly associated with indulgent foods”, Dr Gavaravarapu added.

Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN said, “Our researchers suggest that visually appealing healthy food content could be further explored as a nutrition communication strategy on social media and in other food environments such as school canteens, cafés and restaurants.”

“Larger and longer-term studies across more diverse adolescent populations will be important to understand whether such approaches can lead to sustained changes in food choice and consumption,” she added.