ENTOD Pharma secures patent for its insulin eye drop

NEW DELHI: For most people, insulin is a treatment for diabetes. Now, Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has been granted an Indian patent for its insulin eye drops, marking a milestone in indigenous ophthalmic research.

The insulin eye drops are being developed to support corneal epithelial healing, especially in conditions where the cornea has difficulty repairing itself. The formulation is currently in the preclinical stage and is being investigated as a potential new treatment for unmet needs in eye care.

Speaking to TNIE, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals CEO Nikkhil K Masurkar said the company will first complete preclinical toxicology and safety studies before moving to human clinical trials in India, subject to regulatory and ethics approvals.

“The immediate next step is to complete the required preclinical programme, including toxicology and safety studies. Once these studies are satisfactorily completed, we intend to progress towards human clinical trials in India, subject to the necessary regulatory and ethics approvals.”

“We intend to approach the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) as soon as the required preclinical and toxicology work has been completed and the necessary development package is ready.”

“The precise regulatory pathway and clinical trial requirements will ultimately be determined in consultation with the regulator. Our priority is to complete the required scientific work thoroughly before progressing to the next regulatory stage,” he added.