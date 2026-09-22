How modern ovarian cancer care is evolving

Cancer treatment has become highly personalised in recent years. Advanced technologies used to treat different cancers have moved far beyond the standard, common approach once used for what is widely feared as a life-threatening disease. Doctors today have access to a growing toolkit that includes minimally invasive surgery, targeted drugs, and molecular testing that can guide exactly which therapy is likely to work best for a given patient. This shift is transforming what was once a fairly uniform treatment path into a highly individualised approach based on the specifics of each person's cancer.

We spoke to two oncologists about the advances shaping ovarian cancer care today, from robotic surgery and maintenance therapy to newer options like antibody-drug conjugates. They share how far the field has come and why personalisation is now at the centre of treatment decisions.