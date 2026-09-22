How modern ovarian cancer care is evolving

Cancer treatment has become highly personalised in recent years. Advanced technologies used to treat different cancers have moved far beyond the standard, common approach once used for what is widely feared as a life-threatening disease. Doctors today have access to a growing toolkit that includes minimally invasive surgery, targeted drugs, and molecular testing that can guide exactly which therapy is likely to work best for a given patient. This shift is transforming what was once a fairly uniform treatment path into a highly individualised approach based on the specifics of each person's cancer.
We spoke to two oncologists about the advances shaping ovarian cancer care today, from robotic surgery and maintenance therapy to newer options like antibody-drug conjugates. They share how far the field has come and why personalisation is now at the centre of treatment decisions.
What modern ovarian cancer treatment involves
The treatment of ovarian cancer has undergone many changes due to new developments in minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted maintenance therapies, says Dr. Parminder Kaur, Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. Treatment is chosen based on the stage of the illness, tumor properties, and the general health of the patient, she explains.
In the future, for patients diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer, robotic surgery is becoming an increasingly sought-after alternative, especially if all surgical staging can be performed using a minimally invasive technique, Dr. Kaur says.
Robotic surgery can provide various advantages to patients such as smaller incisions, less blood loss, and a reduced recovery time, she adds. Additionally, robotic surgery can be performed in selected patients with advanced ovarian cancer who have previously received neoadjuvant chemotherapy, according to Dr. Kaur. Once the chemotherapy is done, interval debulking surgery is conducted, she says.
Dr. Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, points out that surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy are still important, but new approaches are expanding the options.
How targeted therapies help treatment options
There is another significant aspect, which is the use of maintenance therapy after initial treatment, Dr. Kaur says. Molecular testing has emerged as a critical aspect of the management of ovarian cancer, she explains. Those patients who have a BRCA mutation or homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) are candidates for targeted maintenance treatment with drugs like PARP inhibitors, depending on their clinical status and how they respond to treatment, according to Dr. Kaur.
One major advance is targeted therapy, Dr. Kataria says. PARP inhibitors, including olaparib, niraparib, and rucaparib, stop cancer cells from repairing damaged DNA, he explains. They may be especially useful in certain patients, including some with BRCA or other DNA-repair abnormalities, Dr. Kataria adds.
Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Beyond
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are another important development, Dr. Kataria says. These medications use an antibody to find certain proteins on cancer cells and deliver a cancer-killing medication right to them, he explains.
Mirvetuximab soravtansine is an example for certain advanced, platinum-resistant ovarian cancers with high folate receptor-alpha levels, according to Dr. Kataria. Researchers are also exploring immunotherapy, new targeted medicines, combinations, and clinical trials to improve outcomes, especially when cancer returns or becomes resistant to standard treatment, he says.
Why Personalisation Is the Future of Ovarian Cancer Care
In general, the management of ovarian cancer is becoming increasingly personalised, featuring the right combination of surgical options, systemic therapy, and maintenance therapy guided by biomarkers, Dr. Kaur says.
Dr. Kataria explains that doctors will consider the patient's overall health, any prior treatment, the genetic changes, and the type and stage of the cancer before deciding on a therapy.
This personalised approach can help target the cancer more accurately, avoid treatments that may not provide benefit, manage side effects better, and improve the overall quality of care, Dr. Kataria adds.
Ovarian cancer care is moving toward treatment plans built around each patient's tumor biology and genetic profile. Advances in robotic surgery, targeted therapies, and newer options like antibody-drug conjugates are giving doctors more precise tools to fight the disease while minimizing unnecessary side effects.
As research continues, this personalised approach is expected to further improve outcomes and quality of life for patients at every stage of treatment.