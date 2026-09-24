FSSAI proposes draft amendment to ensure only milk-derived products are represented as ‘paneer’

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb misleading marketing of analogue products as ‘paneer,’ the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a ban on the use of ‘paneer’ term for non-milk-derived products.

The draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, aims to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as ‘paneer’ and prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products.

The draft amendment seeks to insert a new clause under Regulation 2.1.1 of the existing regulations, specifically covering “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk.”

Under the proposed amendment, products already licensed or registered under the ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category would be required to discontinue the use of the term “paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.

The proposed amendment is aimed at ensuring that the nomenclature and presentation of food products accurately reflect their nature and composition, thereby enabling consumers to make informed choices, officials said.