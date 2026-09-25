Doctors are seeing a new lung cancer pattern, and it's hitting young, non-smoking women hardest

What the data shows

"Globally, lung cancer in never-smokers accounts for a substantial proportion of cases, and women constitute a disproportionately large share of this group," says Dr. Sunny Jain, Clinical Director and Head, Medical Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad. Indian studies, he says, have consistently shown that never-smoking patients with lung cancer are more likely to be women, younger, and diagnosed with adenocarcinoma.

The important message, Dr. Jain says, is that "absence of a smoking history should not lead to a low index of suspicion, particularly when a woman has persistent or unexplained respiratory symptoms."

Dr. Kamran Ali, Associate Director, Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, offers a nuanced take on whether this is a genuine rise or simply better detection. "Both are true, and it is worth saying so precisely rather than picking one side," he says.

"Global and Indian tumor registry data do show a real increase in lung cancer among never-smoking women and in younger age bands, not fully explained by smoking trends, which are falling in urban Indian women," Dr. Ali explains, adding that it is part signal, part better detection.