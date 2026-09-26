Is walking the most underrated heart-health habit?

When it comes to heart health, people often think they need to run marathons, lift heavy weights, or spend hours at the gym to make a real difference. But cardiologists say one of the simplest and most accessible forms of exercise, walking, deserves far more credit than it usually gets.
We spoke to cardiologists about why this everyday activity may be one of the most effective and sustainable ways to protect your heart, how much walking is actually enough, and what warning signs should never be ignored.
Why simplicity is walking's biggest strength
"Walking is often underestimated because it is simple," says Dr. Sridhara N, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru. But from a heart-health perspective, he says, regular walking can be a useful form of moderate physical activity, especially for people who find it difficult to follow a more demanding exercise routine. The important point, Dr. Sridhara says, is "not whether an activity looks intense, but whether it is done regularly and at a level that is appropriate for the person."
When it comes to protecting heart health, we think that we need to do intense workouts, run long distances or go to the gym," says Dr. P R L N Prasad, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. "However, walking is possibly one of the simplest habits which is just as important, particularly for people who struggle to maintain a regular exercise routine," he says.
How much walking is actually enough
For adults, health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. "Brisk walking can contribute to this target," Dr. Sridhara says. "A useful way to judge the pace is that breathing and heart rate should increase, while the person should still be able to speak comfortably," according to Dr. Sridhara. "People who are not active can start with shorter walks and gradually increase their duration and pace," he says.
But how much walking is enough? "While 10,000 steps a day is often promoted as a target, cardiovascular health benefits do not necessarily begin only after reaching that number," Dr. Prasad says. Consistent, moderate-intensity activity, he explains, can be beneficial even at lower step counts. "For example, brisk walking, where breathing and heart rate increase but conversation is still possible, can provide greater cardiovascular stimulation than a very slow stroll," he adds.
Breaking up sitting time
Walking can also help people reduce the amount of time they spend sitting during the day. "Instead of thinking only about a dedicated workout, people can build movement into their routine by walking short distances, taking regular movement breaks at work or choosing to walk when possible," Dr. Sridhara explains. "Even small amounts of activity are better than remaining inactive," he adds.
"Walking also offers an easy way to break up prolonged sitting at the desk," Dr. Prasad says. "For people who spend several hours at a desk, short walking breaks throughout the day can be of value," he explains. "A brief walk after meals may also support blood glucose control, making it useful for people at risk of diabetes or metabolic disease," according to Dr. Prasad.
The heat and health benefits of walking
"Walking can also help control blood pressure and cholesterol," Dr. Sridhara says. Movement often helps to keep our muscles strong and mobile as we age. “Walking can also improve mental wellbeing, alertness and cognitive function, as well as physical health," Dr. Sridhara says. These simple benefits can accumulate over time to help contribute to healthier ageing, helping people to stay active and independent for longer," he explains.
Walking on a routine basis can improve cardiovascular fitness as it helps the heart pump blood more efficiently. "It can also support healthier blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels while helping with weight management," Dr. Prasad explains. All these factors combined will reduce a number of risk factors related to heart diseases.
"Importantly, exercise does not have to mean an hour at the gym," Dr. Prasad says. "Walking during phone calls, taking the stairs, walking to nearby destinations or taking several short walks during the day can all contribute to overall physical activity," he explains. For many people, consistency can be more sustainable than occasional high-intensity exercise. Walking also benefits mental well-being by helping reduce stress and supporting better sleep, both of which are relevant to cardiovascular health.
Not a replacement for all exercise
Walking is not meant to be a substitute for all exercise. "Health guidelines also recommend a balanced routine that includes muscle-strengthening activity on at least 2 days a week," Dr. Sridhara says. For people with existing heart conditions or other medical concerns, the level of activity should be discussed with their doctor.
Nevertheless, people should not ignore warning signs. "Chest pain, excessive breathlessness, dizziness, fainting or heart palpitations during exercise are symptoms that require medical attention, particularly in people with existing heart disease or cardiovascular risk factors," Dr. Prasad explains.
In simple words, the real value of walking is its simplicity. "A form of physical activity that people can continue safely and regularly is more useful than an ambitious routine that they cannot maintain," Dr. Sridhara says. "For heart health, making movement a consistent part of everyday life is what matters most," he concludes.
At the end of the day, the most effective walking routine is one that is safe, regular and sustainable. It must turn movement into a daily habit rather than an occasional workout.