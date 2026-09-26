Is walking the most underrated heart-health habit?

When it comes to heart health, people often think they need to run marathons, lift heavy weights, or spend hours at the gym to make a real difference. But cardiologists say one of the simplest and most accessible forms of exercise, walking, deserves far more credit than it usually gets.

We spoke to cardiologists about why this everyday activity may be one of the most effective and sustainable ways to protect your heart, how much walking is actually enough, and what warning signs should never be ignored.