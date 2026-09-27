Racing Against the Body Clock

At 58, Ashu Jain stood on the start line of HYROX Bengaluru—a fitness race that combines running with functional workout stations—alongside athletes decades younger than her. Nervous enough to break down mid-race, she nearly cracked at the final wall balls—repeated weighted squats followed by throwing a ball at a target. Instead, she kept moving and finished third in the women’s 55–59 age group. Jain had only started exercising seriously in her mid-50s, after being diagnosed with hypertension and high cholesterol. The medal she won that day offered a useful reminder: age may change the pace, but it does not necessarily diminish what the body is capable of. That is what makes HYROX interesting for healthy ageing. The race alternates 1km runs with functional stations—SkiErg, sled pushes and pulls, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer’s carries, sandbag lunges and wall balls.
The appeal is less HYROX itself, than the components. Ageing bodies benefit from cardiorespiratory fitness, strength, power, balance and functional capacity. Regular physical activity is linked to better cardiovascular and metabolic health, lower mortality and preserved physical function. “HYROX gives them a purpose-built finish line,” says Varun Rattan, founder of Evolve Fitness, New Delhi. Its standardised format also makes progress measurable, while the communal atmosphere can make training more sustainable. “People aren’t just chasing six-packs anymore. They want performance, agility, and longevity. HYROX taps into that perfectly,” says Pune-based HYROX and performance coach Veenita Johnson.
But HYROX is not a longevity elixir. There is no strong evidence that the race itself extends lifespan. Nor is it beginner-easy. Build towards it with running, basic strength and scaled stations, increasing load and intensity gradually. Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, recommends gradual progression. The lesson is that the goal of exercise in later life is not to prove that you can train like a 25-year-old. It is to stay strong, mobile, fit and capable enough to keep doing things you love.
Why It Matters
For adults, WHO recommends 150-300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity a week, alongside muscle-strengthening exercise at least twice a week. For older adults, it recommends adding multicomponent activity that incorporates strength and balance. Meeting both aerobic and muscle-strengthening recommendations is associated with lower all-cause mortality than meeting neither. HYROX can help deliver those ingredients.
How It Works
Cardio- The repeated 1km runs challenge aerobic capacity and the ability to recover repeatedly rather than simply survive one long effort
Strength- Sleds, carries, lunges and wall balls demand muscular strength and endurance—particularly useful as age-related loss of muscle and physical function becomes a concern
Functional fitness- Carrying weight, pushing resistance, getting up and down, lunging and moving under fatigue are closer to the messy business of real life than a machine-based workout performed while comfortably seated
Mental resilience- There is something to be said for having a finish line. A workout with a purpose can be easier to stick with than an endless parade of reps whose only reward is another gym selfie