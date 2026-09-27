Your Weighing Scale May Be Lying

Extreme calorie restriction can make the scale move quickly, but fat loss and weight loss are not the same thing. Fat loss is the goal. Muscle loss is the cost many people do not see until later.

When someone is excited about a rapid drop on the scale. The first question should be: “are you losing the fat the correct way?” Because the scale does not tell you what you have lost. It only tells you that you are lighter. You may have lost fat. You may have lost water. You may have lost glycogen. You may also have lost muscle. And that is where the problem begins.

The Scale Can Be Misleading

Someone cuts calories drastically, increases workouts, sees quick results, and feels encouraged. A few weeks later, they are tired, irritable, weaker, constipated, craving sugar, sleeping poorly, and unable to sustain the plan. The body is not failing them. It is responding. Muscle is not just for appearance or athletes. Muscle supports metabolism, blood sugar regulation, posture, strength, balance, mobility, bone health, ageing, and independence. When muscle mass drops, a person may become lighter but not healthier.

A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Nutrients found that severe caloric restriction interventions can significantly reduce muscle mass, with muscle contributing to roughly a quarter of total weight lost in the reviewed interventions. It’s not a small detail, but a big warning.

Why the Body Pushes Back

The human body is designed for survival, not crash diets. When calories fall too low for too long, the body starts adapting. Energy expenditure may reduce. Hunger signals may rise. Mood can shift. Sleep may get disturbed. Recovery worsens. Hormones can be affected. In women, menstrual cycles may become irregular. In men and women, strength, stamina, and emotional resilience can decline.

This is why looking at fat loss only through the lens of calories can be misleading. Calories matter, but context matters too. Is there enough protein? Is the person strength training? Are they sleeping? Is stress high? Is digestion working well? Are there hormonal, or medical issues that need attention? Is the person eating less out of fear?